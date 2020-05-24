Toonami Reviews Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Every so often, Toonami -- which is ostensibly an anime programming block that's part of Cartoon Network's adult swim lineup -- delves into other realms of coverage, and that includes reviewing video games. The latest of these, which aired last night, was for Nintendo's most recent iteration of the popular Animal Crossing franchise for Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The review, which you can watch above, is largely positive, though it dings New Horizons for its admittedly clunky online experiences. Other highlights include the variety of activities to do, goals to accomplish, and characters to interact with. "Life in the islands isn't quite perfect, but it's pretty damn close," TOM states in the review. In the end, Toonami gives Animal Crossing: New Horizons a 9.5 out of 10.

Here is how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons, if you are somehow not familiar:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch. The game is currently running a museum stamp rally event until the end of the month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Nintendo title right here.

