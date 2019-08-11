Toonami Reviews Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Every so often, Toonami, the anime-centric programming block that’s part of Adult Swim on Cartoon Network, steps outside its usual boundaries to take a look at another part of the current pop culture zeitgeist. That includes, but is not limited to, sometimes sharing video game reviews. The latest video game review, ostensibly given by Toonami’s TOM and SARA, is of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

After beginning with a brief description of how Bloodstained began on Kickstarter and the game’s synopsis, Toonami’s TOM and SARA discuss the game’s mechanics and secrets, ultimately praising the game, its bosses, crafting, and its various modes. “It’s not quite Castlevania,” SARA states, “but it’s a fitting tribute.”

You can check out Toonami’s full review of the video game, which it gives an 8.5 out of 10 with sound rating slightly higher than graphics and gameplay, below:

Here’s how 505 Games, the video game’s publisher, describes Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on its website:

“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a gothic horror action side-scrolling RPG set in 19th century England. A paranormal force has summoned a demon-infested castle, revealing crystal shards infused with tremendous magical power.

“Play as Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s curse which slowly crystallizes her body. To save humanity, and herself in the process, Miriam must fight through the castle and defeat the summoner, Gebel.”

What do you think of Toonami’s review of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night? Have you given the game a try? If so, what do you think of it? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.