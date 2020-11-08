Toonami Reviews Hades

Every so often, Adult Swim's Toonami dips into other genres and mediums beyond anime itself, and that includes a fairly regular segment where TOM and SARA review the latest and greatest video games. Case in point: this weekend, TOM took a moment to review Hades, the roguelike action role-playing game from developer Supergiant Games.

"Dying is an unavoidably big part of the game, but don't worry, you're not alone on this quest," TOM says in the review, which you can check out above. "Various Olympian gods will lend you their divine powers, and once you groove your own fighting style, it's pretty kickass." TOM goes on to state that even death has its perks. "I haven't quite escaped yet, but it's fun enough to fight all night," TOM concludes. Toonami ultimately gives Hades an 8.5 out of 10.

Here's how Supergiant Games describes Hades in its store listings:

"As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

Hades is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC. If you are somehow not already familiar, the title originally released in Early Access back at the end of 2018 before finally releasing in full earlier this year. Players take on the role of Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld, as he attempts to free himself from his father's domain. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Toonami right here.

