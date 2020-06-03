Total War Saga: Troy to Release for Free on the Epic Games Store

The latest and greatest entry in the Total War franchise, A Total War Saga: Troy, is officially set to release for PC via the Epic Games Store on August 13th. The game, which focuses on the epic, mythical Trojan War, will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a year and is expected to release on other PC storefronts like Steam in August 2021. Additionally, and perhaps best of all, A Total War Saga: Troy will be free to keep for anyone that claims it within the first 24 hours that it is available on the digital storefront.

"Thanks to Epic, we're able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It's a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players," Tim Heaton, Chief Studios Officer at Sega Europe, said as part of the announcement. "Not only does this mean that we can bring the tales and legends of TROY to a wide audience through Epic's massive platform, but it also means new players will get to try Total War for the first time, experiencing the unique gameplay that the series is famous for."

A Total War Saga: Troy is scheduled to release for PC via the Epic Games Store on August 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Total War franchise right here.

Here is how the store listing on the Epic Games Store describes the upcoming title:

"In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. In an act that shocks the world, audacious Paris, prince of Troy, elopes with the beautiful queen of Sparta. As they sail away, King Menelaus curses her name. He vows to bring his wife home – whatever the cost!"

