GTA 6 Gameplay Reveal Goes Live For Everyone Without Netflix

The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal stream was unorthodox in a few ways. Rockstar Games is not only revealing gameplay (publicly, anyway) quite late in the development, but it also chose to put this debut stream on Netflix of all places. But now, after a few hours, the stream is finally available on other platforms that don’t require a subscriptions.

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Rockstar confirmed as much when the initial Netflix deal was announced, noting it would be on YouTube and the game’s official website. It was a short timed exclusive on Netflix.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 Netflix Stream Is Finally on YouTube

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The YouTube video is the full 27-minute Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look from Netflix. However, it being on YouTube makes the reveal more accessible for those not subscribed to Netflix and others who want to watch it again more readily and pick through every frame. The version on the game’s official website is also up (which you can see at the “An Extended Look” section after scrolling down just a bit) and requires age verification.

The extended look was technically not exclusively for Netflix subscribers, though. Rockstar allowed users to restream the reveal on Twitch or YouTube at noon PT for reaction videos as long as they had commentary. It’s a unique setup that meant some eager players would likely not be able to see the highly anticipated footage without people talking over it.

Even with a lengthy preview video, there were still many details that trickled out later. A handful of select outlets got access to Rockstar Games’ office in Edinburgh, Scotland and were able to see a behind-closed-doors demo of the highly anticipated open-world game for multiple hours. As such, these outlets were able to divulge many new nuggets of information about the game, including its map size, how players can make the two main characters break up if they want to, and more.

It’s unclear if Rockstar will do yet another reveal like this in the future, Netflix or not. After all, past games from the team have had multiple explanatory videos in this vein. However, there are only about three months until its November 19th launch, so time is running out for the team to reveal even more about the title.

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