Treyarch Confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout’s Immense Size, Release Window

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was announced last week and while fans are buzzing about the new Zombies content and multiplayer features, the big thing on everyone’s minds is Treyarch’s take on Battle Royale, Blackout.

We don’t know too much about the mode at the moment (aside from a few things we managed to find), but we do know a little bit more now thanks to an interview with studio design director David Vonderhaar.

Speaking with PlayStation Blog, Vonderhaar confirmed some extra details. First of all the mode will be “distinctly first person, obviously,” since the team doesn’t want to detract from what makes Call of Duty work so well. Don’t expect any Fortnite based third-person setup here.

But then Vonderhaar talked about the size of the map. While we’re still trying to deduce the exact size, he gave us a rough idea of how big it’ll be. And, well, let’s just say you’ll definitely need a vehicle.

“1500 times bigger than Nuketown. And I think that’s probably being conservative really. We did some map math and you know it’s a big world. Biggest we’ve ever created for sure. And you navigate it with land, sea, and air vehicles – both new and inspired by the games that came before it,” he explained.

Finally, with the Blackout mode not being playable at last week’s event, some fans were concerned that it wouldn’t be ready to go when the game releases later this year. Vonderhaar quelled those fears however, noting once again that Blackout will be playable from October 12 on.

As for when fans can expect to give Blackout a try, Vonderhaar still didn’t say. But it’s going to be the biggest map in the history of the series and will feature a number of familiar faces that have been introduced to the Call of Duty franchise over the years.

Hopefully we’ll hear about a playable beta down the road — maybe even at E3? — that will let us test out what Blackout is all about. Until then, all we can do is ponder about what sweetness it’ll be bringing us in a few months.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.