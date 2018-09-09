Justin Roiland’s ‘Trover Saves The Universe’ Gets New Trailer, Gameplay Footage

Developer Squanch Games, the studio notably founded by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, has released a brand-new gameplay trailer of its upcoming action platformer meets buddy comedy, Trover Saves The Universe.

To accompany the new trailer, Squanch Games has also released some raw gameplay footage of the game’s recent PAX West 2018 demo, offering up an eight minute, unadulterated look at the adventure.

Of course, if you’re familiar with Roiland’s work, the game’s bizarre premise and unique brand of comedy in the new trailer and gameplay footage will feel belly laughingly familiar. If you aren’t familiar with Roiland’s work — welcome.

Trover Saves The Universe is in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, and is poised to release sometime “early” next year.

It’s important to note that you don’t need PlayStation VR to play the game. It is completely playable with a good ol’ PS4.

For more information on Trover Saves The Universe, here’s an official overview via Squanch Games:

Partner up with Trover to save the universe.

Wonderful. Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. Does that make any sense? You following me on this? Well, either way…only you and Trover can track this son of a b**** down, so you can get your dogs back, save the universe, and then beat your little ringle shnluders off together…IF you know what I mean. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: (to be clear, not talking about masturbation here.)

Beating off your ringle shnluders isn’t gonna be easy, but that’s not really important to this game-overview write-up. Really just taking up unnecessary space, so let’s move on to discussing your partner Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster. Collect power babies and plug them into his little eye holes, IF you know what I mean. :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye: (Not sexual. The power babies give him upgraded abilities, you pervert.)

Key Features