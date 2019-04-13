Troy Baker Turned Down ‘Borderlands 3’ Role, According to Gearbox CEO

Now that a lot of puzzle pieces have fallen into place regarding the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3, fans are trying their best to uncover every last detail imaginable. One bit of information that was recently revealed was that Troy Baker would not be returning as Rhys in the upcoming game, which resulted in Baker expressing his disappointment about the situation. As many of you know, Rhys was the main protagonist from Telltale’s Tales from the Borderlands, and as was seen in the reveal trailer, he’ll be part of the inbound installment. However, according to Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, Baker himself turned down the role to begin with.

Baker recently confirmed that he wouldn’t be reprising the role for Borderlands 3, which you can read more about right here. That said, a fan recently asked Pitchford on Twitter why the actor wasn’t brought back. According to the Gearbox CEO, the audio director told him that was Baker’s decision. Unfortunately, he also noted that it might not mean much in the final product, implying that Rhys won’t have a significant role in the upcoming game.

You’ll have to ask Troy. I was told by the audio director that he turned it down. Fortunately, with how Rhys appears in the game, I don’t think it actually matters at all. You’ll see for yourself when the game comes out and you may disagree with me on that or not. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 10, 2019

Of course, there’s always a chance that there has been some miscommunication along the way that has resulted in Troy Baker not returning as Rhys. Then again, judging by what Pitchford is implying, there might not be much Rhys in Borderlands 3 to begin with. Either way, we will just have to wait until later this year to find out.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Is this all just a big misunderstanding, or is there something else to it? Is Rhys not going to last long in Borderlands 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

