Turok and Turok 2 Are Now Available on Xbox One

Do you miss firing off rounds from the quad rocket launcher in Turok and watching dinos go boom? Do you miss slashing out at charging ancient warlords and watching their blobby, cartoony blood fill the air? We know you do, and that’s why we’re excited to remind you guys that Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil are both available right now on Xbox One. Both of these games have been remastered by the talented Nightdive Studios, so you can expect razor sharp visuals and buttery-smooth frame rates!

Both Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil will set you back $20, and you can find them right here, and right here, respectively. We wish very much that Nightdive and Microsoft would bundle these two together at some kind of discounted rate — that would have been an excellent launch strategy — but who are we kidding, we’re probably going to pick up both anyway. Here’s a little blurb about each game straight from the Microsoft Store:

Turok:

“A world where time has no meaning – and evil knows no bounds. Torn from a world long gone, the time traveling warrior Turok has found himself thrust into a savage land torn by conflict. An evil overlord known as ‘The Campaigner’ seeks to shred the fabric of time and rule the universe using an ancient artifact known as ‘The Chronoscepter’.

“The Chronoscepter was shattered thousands of years ago in an effort to keep it from falling into evil hands. The Campaigner has constructed a massive focusing array which he plans to use to magnify and pervert the power of the Chronoscepter in order to shatter the barriers between the ages and rule the universe. Turok has vowed to find the eight pieces of the Chronoscepter spread throughout the Lost Land and put an end to The Campaigner’s evil plot…”

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil:

“Having defeated the Campaigner, Turok throws the Chronocepter into a waiting volcano to destroy it. Unfortunately the blast awakens an even deadlier force – The Primagen. Once again a Turok is tasked with restoring peace to the land and stopping the Primagen from merging Earth with the nether world.”

Happy hunting, everyone! We hope weekend is filled with the blood of ancient lizards.

