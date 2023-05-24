Twister Air Gives Classic Hasbro Game a Bold New Spin

Hasbro is giving one of its classic titles a brand new spin, and that new spin is called Twister Air. The original Twister has players putting their hands and feet on different colored spots on a game mat, and as turns go by players find themselves tangled up and attempting to stay on their spots until only one player is left standing. Twister Air keeps the same core premise but introduces augmented reality using a combination of wrist and ankle bands that interact with an app on your tablet or phone, and you can play in solo, vs, or teams mode, all without a mat in sight. Twister Air is up for pre-order, and you can find the game right here.

You can see how the game works in the video below, showcasing the game's multicolored bands and the device stand that comes with the game to hold your smartphone or tablet. You'll attempt to get your hands and feet to the assigned spots just like in the original, with the added bonus of high-score leaderboards and content capturing built in.

"For over 55 years, Twister has been a household name thanks to the iconic polka-dotted mat that puts you, family, and friends in unusual positions and hysterical situations," said Adam Biehl, SVP & General Manager, Hasbro Gaming. "This new version of Twister will implement augmented reality technology to bring classic Twister gameplay that originated in the 1960s to modern-day and will surely give players of all ages an exciting new, music-inspired experience to make memories from."

To celebrate the game's launch, Hasbro has also released an original new song titled Twist in the Air, which will be available to play in the game as well as to listen to on Apple Music, Spotify, and TikTok. You can check out more images of Twister Air on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

Twister Air

(Ages 8 years & up/Players: 1 & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: May 24, 2023 on Amazon; August 1, 2023 at Most Major Retailers)

"No mat? That's right! Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! In this app-enabled, augmented reality spin on the Twister game, the party extends onto a player's smart device. Players reach, clap, swipe, and strike crazy poses to music beats as they scramble to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on screen. Earn points for every spot hit while you twist in the air like you just don't care!

This fun party game includes 8 colorful Twister Air bands and a device stand that works for any compatible smartphone or tablet (device not included). To get started, download the Twister Air app (free to download-data rates and in-app purchase may apply) and set a smart device in the included stand. Then players put the bands on their wrists and ankles, and they're ready for action! As the music plays, players move their body to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on screen to earn points. Players can choose VS or Team mode, where players move their body to the music as they work to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on screen, earning points as they go. Or play solo mode to beat a past record. This Twister Air augmented reality app game is as fun to watch as it is to play, making it an exciting game to play with friends and a great holiday gift for families and kids ages 8+."

Are you excited for Twister Air? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!