Popular Twitch Streamer Shocks Fans After Allegedly Using Racial Slur During Stream

Emily Xuechun Zhang, better known as ExtraEmily, is a popular Twitch streamer and member of One True King. That said, the 27-year-old Nebraska-born streamer has found herself facing controversy after she allegedly used a racial slur during a recent stream. At the moment of writing this, the streamer remains live on Twitch, so there has yet to be any action taken by the Amazon-owned platform. And there is no guarantee Twitch will take any action against one its most popular female streamers, however, previous similar incidents suggest a temporary suspension for the streamer is around the corner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Twitch streamer currently has 7,000 concurrents, but clips of the moment in question are making the rounds, and some have upwards of a million views already. In other words, the moment has not gone unnoticed.

“Can you name three streamers you will never do a stream with again,” said ExtraEmily reading a question from her stream to someone on the phone. This person then proceeded to answer, which is when the incident happened.

“That’s not true,” said the streamer after hearing her name in the answer. “Bro, ******, Russel that is not even true. “

ExtraEmily accidently slipped up and said a word 😳 pic.twitter.com/pdgzmLHGL7 — yoxic (@yoxics) February 22, 2025

As you can see in the video above, the reaction of the streamer was immediate after the alleged slip up. More than this, the chat erupted in complete shock.

When and if Twitch addresses the stream and the incident during it, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. It is the weekend, so it is quite possible there won’t be any movement on this until early next week.