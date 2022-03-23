Twitch Is Updating the Reporting Process

Twitch’s report function used to call out offensive or inappropriate content on the streaming platform is getting a facelift to give users a “more intuitive reporting process,” the Twitch team said this week. The revised reporting process follows a commitment from Angela Hession, the VP of global trust and safety at Twitch, from late last year that said changes like this would be implemented following a crackdown on hate raids and other problematic occurrences within the platform. The new report system is going to start rolling out for users soon, Twitch said, but it won’t be fully implemented until a few months have passed.

You can report someone easily right now on Twitch, but if you’re not exactly sure which category best fits whatever it is you’re trying to report, you’ll soon be able to use a search function to find exactly what you’re looking for. Much of the process looks similar to the way it works now beyond that search function with users asked to choose a relevant category for their report and then to offer additional details about the issue to better explain what happened.

“It includes a new search functionality to help you find the exact report reason you’re looking for, as well as tailored menus based on whether you’re reporting live content, VODs, or clips,” the announcement from Twitch said. “When filing a report, you will still be prompted to select the most relevant report reason, and to include as much information and context as possible to help our team process your report quickly and effectively. We recommend filing reports right when you see the violating behavior.”

To start with, the new report function will only be available on the web-based Twitch experience and will come to mobile later. The full rollout won’t be finished until the next few months which isn’t ideal, Twitch said, but that’s how it’s being handled given how the report system affects every user.

“We know that sounds like a while—but the reporting tool touches every single Twitch user across the globe, so we’re taking a thoughtful approach to make sure it all goes safely and smoothly for our global community,” the announcement said. “Initially, the new flow will be available only to web users, with changes coming to mobile soon after. If you don’t have access to the new flow immediately, don’t worry you’ll still be able to report using the old process.”