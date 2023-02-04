Twitter Reportedly Offering Gold Checkmark for $1,000 a Month

Twitter is reportedly looking to offer companies continued access to the gold Twitter Verified checkmark so long as those companies pay Twitter $1,000 a month. News of the costly Twitter Verified checkmark comes from leaked emails wherein users were offered early access to the new plan. Twitter has not yet officially announced any plans for a $1,000-a-month checkmark, and according to some who reported on the matter, the pricing is still in flux and could change before the next Twitter Blue update is announced.

Twitter user Matt Navarra tweeted out a screenshot of an email talking about the details of this new Twitter Verified program. The email highlighted some of the perks of being subscribed to this kind of Twitter badge before laying out the pricing details.

"As an early access subscriber, you'll get a gold checkmark for your organization and affiliation badges for its associates," the leaked email said. "Next week, we'll onboard you to our administration portal and you'll be eligible for Tweet Boosting, which will increase the reach and distribution for your organization and its affiliates whenever you tweet.

"If you'd like to subscribe, Verified for Organizations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations."

Navarra tweeted about the topic again shortly afterwards to provide an additional source. The Information reported on the supposed Twitter Blue update, too, and backed up the info while saying the pricing details could change.

Twitter Blue currently starts at $8 a month for those who want to pay to have a blue checkmark by their name. This initiative was part of the overhaul of Twitter Blue that revamped and complicated the service by adding numerous types of checkmarks. There's one for legacy accounts that were verified before, an identical one offered by subscribing to Twitter Blue that says whether or not a user is subscribed once it's clicked on, a grey one offered to "government and multilateral accounts," and the gold one that's for businesses. Twitter users have most likely seen all of those at some point or another, but you may see fewer gold ones in the future if people aren't willing to pay $1,000 a month for it, assuming this change goes through.