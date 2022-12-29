Twitter Users React to the Platform Falling Apart Before Their Very Eyes

Twitter is falling apart once again and this time, no one is sure why, how, or if it's even being resolved. Twitter has always had problems and has gone down before or had weird bugs. There was even a time when verified users couldn't tweet as verified accounts became compromised by hackers, so Twitter just made it so anyone with the blue badge couldn't tweet. It was weird, but things have been extra weird since Elon Musk took over Twitter at the end of October. The billionaire has been making all kinds of policy changes (and quickly reverting them), adding controversial features such as a blue checkmark that you can pay for, and a variety of other things.

Twitter is falling apart as we speak once again. Users are reacting as they are being logged out on various devices and being unable to sign back in. Others are also noting that Twitter is slowing down or not loading correctly. Tweets are not sending properly either, sometimes resulting in an error message and videos are also continuing to play sound after users are scrolling away from them. So, needless to say, it's a bit of mess. Whatever the case may be, many are making all kinds of memes about the incident. While Twitter has had issues in the past, given the concerns of Elon Musk driving the platform to bankruptcy and firing a ton of staff, many have feared that it could cause Twitter to begin imploding. Now that it's having such bizarre issues, some believe the end is finally nigh.

Works for me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

As of right now, we have no idea what the problem is or when it will be resolved. Elon Musk is currently posting his usual memes and vague tweets related to other topics, so he isn't giving any updates on what to expect. Hopefully, this won't last longer than tonight, but it really remains to be seen if this is the start of the end of Twitter.

