Twitter Teases Edit Button

According to a new official tweet, Twitter is working on an edit button, a long-awaited feature that users of the social media platform have been asking for since the platform’s inception. Of course, it’s also April 1, so it’s quite possible there’s nothing genuine about this tease. If it’s an April Fools’ Day joke, Twitter hasn’t confirmed as much,

The tease was made at 1:50 p.m. ET, and at the moment of writing this, it has over 38,000 likes. And of course, the replies are brimming with users wondering if this is a joke or not. It probably is, as in the past, the platform has reiterated multiple times that it has no intention of adding an edit button for a variety of reasons.

Of course, not everyone wants an edit button, arguing that errors and typos are part of the human experience. For example, one reply reads as follows: “Please don’t. You’re going to lose your essence. Embracing typos is embracing life’s imperfections.” Naturally, this person has never been one typo away from going viral nor shocked everyone on their timeline with an embarrassing typo nor looked goofy making a bold declaration or a grandiose point with a bad typo smackdown in the middle of said bold declaration or a grandiose point.

The newly reignited debate about whether an edit button should be added is almost certainly all for nothing, as this is almost definitely an April Fools’ Day joke. This hasn’t been confirmed yet though, so some are taking the grain of hope and holding on to it while they still can.

As always, we will keep you updated. There's a good chance that if this is an April Fools' Day joke — and it almost certainly is — Twitter will let everyone know sooner rather than later.