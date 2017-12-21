Two Horizon Zero Dawn Devs Join Mafia 3 Studio For New Open World Project

Horizon Zero Dawn’s designer David Ford and Senior Producer Mark Norris have teamed up with the studio behind Mafia III for a new open world game from Hangar 13. Though Mafia III was met with a mixed reception in 2016, it was still hailed as a hit as far as 2K Games was concerned. For the studios upcoming project, they are pulling no punches and are bringing in some heavy hitters to make the new game the best it could potentially be … if only we knew what it was.

Mark Norris joins the ranks of others that have worked on other games, including Deus Ex: Human Revolution and various Call of Duty titles. Though Norris had joined the project earlier this year, Ford only recently made his own announcement. So far, the line-up is looking like it could potentially be an eclectic thing of beauty, especially with such an extensive focus on members comfortable with working in an Open World medium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With their previous title being Mafia III, we can only hope that they took the criticisms to heart and are thoughtfully applying that to their new world. The biggest complaint was that even though the characters were engaging, the overall pacing was monotonous and riddled with glitches. With such an impressive roster already, we can’t help but to think they took that feedback to heart and that open ear will benefit their latest project!

For those interested in checking out Mafia III in the meantime, it is out now with its final DLC releasing just this Summer. The game is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.