Ubisoft Shares Good News for Assassin's Creed Fans

Ubisoft has some good news for those who are still playing some of their older, but most classic games, particularly Assassin's Creed lovers. One of the downsides of modern gaming is that almost all games have some kind of online functionality. Some of it is just leaderboards, some of it is a special mechanic, but some have online modes. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was a major push for some of the biggest franchises to implement multiplayer modes. This is how we ended up with single player games like Assassin's Creed getting PVP modes with unique progression systems and whatnot. Still, Assassin's Creed found a unique angle and tried its best to make it work, creating some fans along the way.

Previously, Ubisoft announced that a number of its online games from the Xbox 360 era were going to have their servers shut down on September 1st. This bummed some fans out, but Ubisoft has decided to keep the lights on a bit longer. Assassin's Creed II - Liberation HD, Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, and a number of other games will have operational servers until October 1st, allowing players an extra month to play them. This means you will have time to experience their online modes or clean up any multiplayer achievements you may be missing. After that, it will all be shut down, much to the dismay of fans. PC players with any single-player DLC will also need to activate them before October 1st, but console players do not need to do anything else. You can view the list of games affected below.

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed III

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

Sadly, this is the nature of modern gaming. All good things must come to an end, but at least a few of these titles have been remastered, and those versions won't be impacted. Anyone enjoying the online functionalities of these titles through backward compatibility will unfortunately not be to do so after October 1st.

