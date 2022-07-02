Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers Fir Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.

According to Ubisoft, online services for the games are being shuttered in order to allow it to shift the saved resources to newer and more popular games. What these newer and more popular titles are, we don't know, as Ubisoft doesn't specify.

"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," says Ubisoft. "To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services on 1 September 2022."

Below, you can read more about every "older title" included in this wave of server shutdowns, the platforms impacted, and what exactly will no longer be accesisble: