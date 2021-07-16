Ubisoft Delays Riders Republic

✖

Ubisoft announced a pair of delays on Friday with one of those pushing the release date of Riders Republic outside of September. The good news for those planning on getting the game, however, is that the new date isn’t too far off from when the game was going to release originally. Ubisoft said that instead of releasing on September 2nd, Riders Republic will now release on October 28th with no changes made to the planned release platforms.

The announcement of the delay was shared on social media with a post on the Ubisoft blog going into more detail about the decision. The post featured the expected language of these delays referencing tough decisions and a desire to make the game the best it could be before releasing it into players’ hands. It also appears that Ubisoft has revised its beta strategies with plans to give players another shot at the game pre-release in addition to the initial beta that’s coming up soon.

“To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28,” Ubisoft said. “This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.”

The “another chance to jump in before launch” part of the statement is what suggests there will be an additional preview opportunity alongside the beta that’s starting soon. Dates for the first multiplayer beta have not yet been announced, but registration is open for “betas” which again suggests players will have multiple opportunities to play.

Ubisoft’s other delay announced on Friday pertained to Rainbow Six Extraction, a game which was hit with a much greater delay compared to the one for Riders Republic. Rainbow Six Extraction was pushed back to January 2022 after it was initially supposed to release in September. The pair of delays continue a trend of release dates being moved that’s not exclusive to Ubisoft by any means during the past year’s development challenges, but with Far Cry 6 similarly being delayed last year, this is far from the first delay Ubisoft has had to announce.

Riders Republic will now release on October 28th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Google Stadia platforms.