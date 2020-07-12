Brawlhalla Mobile Release Date Revealed

The Ubisoft Forward presentation kicked off on Sunday, previewing some of what the gaming studio has to offer with future games. In addition to quite a lot of console games, the presentation highlighted a handful of mobile games -- including the mobile debut of Brawlhalla. The 2D fighting game has been delighting fans ever since it was first officially released in 2017, and now we have details surrounding its move to mobile. Ubisoft officially debuted an announcement trailer for Brawlhalla's mobile debut, which showcased how the game will play on iPhone and Android devices. It also included the news that Brawlhalla will be arriving on mobile on August 6th. Fans can pre-register for the game's mobile debut on Brawlhalla's official website.

Brawlhalla provides fans with a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting experience, which pits a slew of adorable chibi characters against one another. In the years since the game first debuted, that roster has included quite a lot of established characters, including Mogar and the Mad King from X-Ray and Vav, Finn, Jake, and Princess Bubblegum from Adventure Time, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and multiple characters from Shovel Knight, Rayman, Hellboy, Ben 10, and Steven Universe. The game also features multiple WWE personalities, including The Rock, John Cena, Xavier Woods, Becky Lynch, Macho Man, The Undertaker, Asuka, and Roman Reigns.

You can check out an official overview of the game, via Ubisoft, below!

"Play How You Want: Online, Offline, or Casual Competitive: Play locally with friends, try to get High Scores in single player, fight in chaotic Free-For-All online and offline, or making the climb from Placements to Platinum and Beyond on the ranked ladder. There’s a little something for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to unwind with friends, or if you’re aiming to carve your name into the pillars of the Brawlhalla Competitive Community. Play Brawlhalla however you want, whenever you want.

Choose a Legend, Become a Legend: Over 40 Legends to choose from, each with unique move sets, signature abilities, stats, weapon combinations and flair to suit your personal play style. Master one, or learn them all. More legends continue to join the fight in an ever-expanding roster of those who fight for glory, honor, and bragging rights in the Brawlhalla arenas.

Free-to-Play, No Gimmicks: No Pay to Win. No Pay to Play. No hidden fees. No monthly costs. No pay walls. And it’s going to stay that way forever."

