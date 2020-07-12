Tom Clancy's Elite Squad Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

The Ubisoft Forward presentation gave fans quite a lot to take in on Sunday, showcasing what new games will be arriving from the studio in the near future. One of the most unexpected reveals surrounded Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, the upcoming mobile game spinoff of Clancy's various franchises. The free-to-play mobile RPG will feature iconic characters from the Tom Clancy‘s universe -- and fans got a look at what that will entail. A new trailer for the game debuted on Sunday, as well as the news that it will be released for iOS and Android devices on August 27th. Pre-registration is available now via the game's official website, and fans who pre-register will unlock an exclusive in-game reward, a weapon for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's Montagne.

Developed by Ubisoft Owlient, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is a military mobile RPG based on the lore of Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, The Division and Rainbow Six. For the first time, players will be able to assemble a team of legendary characters from the Tom Clancy’s universe, including Caveira, Sam Fisher, El Sueño, Montagne, Nomad and more.

Players have access to 70 iconic characters along with countless weapons, gear pieces, and unique abilities to upgrade and build the deadliest squad. As commander, players will lead their squad in dynamic 5x5 shooting battles on the most epic battlefields, including the Base of Operations from Tom Clancy’s The Division and Valletta, Malta, from Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction. Players will need to activate game-changing orders at the perfect moment during battle to come out on top and defeat their opponent’s squad.

The game will also offer a campaign mode that reportedly features a brand-new storyline, as well as a PvP mode.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.