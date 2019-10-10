Ubisoft Releases Free Coding Game

Ubisoft is giving everyone a chance to learn how to code through the power of Rabbids thanks to its new Rabbids Coding game that’s now available. This educational Rabbids-themed game is meant to give people an introduction to the basics of coding and is geared towards anybody regardless of their age. Perhaps the best part of the game of all is that it’s free, so if you’ve ever had an interest in the subject, all you have to do is install Ubisoft‘s Uplay launcher and download the game.

Rabbids Coding was announced this week and is now available for free by heading to this site and following the instructions to get your copy. The gist of the game is that Rabbids are on your spaceship and have made a mess of things, and it’s up to you and your coding prowess to get things back in order.

“The Rabbids invade space, and in true Rabbids-style, turn your spaceship upside down!” a preview of the game read. “Using blocks of code, you need to give them instructions to clear up the mess they have created. This free educational game is aimed for players from the age of 7 and upwards.”

Olivier Palmieri, game director at Ubisoft, said Ubisoft hopes to help grow the next generation of game developers through projects like this one.

“Ubisoft is committed to preparing the next generation of video game developers, and what better way to start teaching them the basics of coding than with a fun and interactive learning experience,” said Palmieri. “We strongly believe that video games can play an important role in learning new technical skills, and we’re looking forward to sharing Rabbids Coding as a teaching tool for all ages.”

Curious about the basics of programming? Head over to the dedicated Uplay tab to check out Season 1 of Code{}School! pic.twitter.com/yjSzUFPVaX — Ubisoft Uplay (@UbisoftUplay) May 23, 2019

Ubisoft fans may recall that the company has provided educational opportunities like this one to its community in the past. The Code School series referenced in the tweet above looked to teach Uplay users about coding and Ubisoft has also held programs such as the Ubisoft Coding Campus in the past, though the educational coding experience apparently was not held this year.

