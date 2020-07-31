Ubisoft Makes Award-Winning Game Free

✖

Ubisoft is once again giving away another one of its games for free, and this time it's one of its best games of the generation. More specifically, for a limited time, Ubisoft is giving away, via Uplay, Valiant Hearts: The Great War for free. Better yet, there are no strings attached, though there are a few restrictions and requirements.

For one, the free game is limited to PC and the Uplay store. So, if you're on console, you're out of luck. Meanwhile, if you want it on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you're also out of luck. For now, Ubisoft is only giving away the game on Uplay, and only PC versions of it.

Meanwhile, in order to claim it for free, you will need to load the site on mobile and add it to your cart with your Uplay login. After this, the game's price should change to free. As Wario64 notes, claiming the game other ways is resulting in the storefront asking for a serial key or showing the game under its normal price.

It's important to note that while this offer is available at the moment of publishing, it may no longer be available by the time you're reading this. Not only is the offer for a limited time, but it's quite possible it's a mistake. If it is, Ubisoft will address the problem sooner rather than later.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (PC Digital is free on Uplay (*see instructions below) https://t.co/o04a2fJjWV *load the site on mobile and add it to cart with your Uplay login. It should activate after login (other methods were asking for a serial key or showing a price) pic.twitter.com/pSmJPtf5xR — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 31, 2020

As for the game itself, Valiant Hearts debuted back in 2014 via Ubisoft Montpellier, and it's considered by some as one of the best games of the year. It was notably nominated for Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2014.

"This is the story of crossed destinies and broken love in a world torn apart," reads an official blurb about the game's story. "Of people who will try to survive the horror of the trenches, following their faithful canine companion. In Valiant Hearts, the lives of these characters are inextricably drawn together over the course of the game. Friendship, love, sacrifice and tragedy befall each one, as they help each other retain their humanity against the horrors of war."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you be checking this one out now that it's free?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.