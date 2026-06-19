Ubisoft Makes 149 Games Available for Free

Ubisoft has made 149 games available for free for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X users. Unfortunately, those on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, and PS5 are set to miss out on the offer, which is available until June 23. During this time, 149 Ubisoft games are free to download in their entirety and play endlessly within this window. They are not free to keep beyond this window. That said, this is enough to play and beat a variety of Ubisoft games.

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More specifically, until June 23, Ubisoft+ Premium is free for everyone. Unfortunately, the Ubisoft subscription service is not available on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, and PS5, which is why this offer is not available on Nintendo and PlayStation consoles.

Biggest and Best Ubisoft Games Included

Those who want to peruse the entire Ubisoft+ Premium library can find it here, but it includes every modern Ubisoft game, including new releases, minus any game that’s been delisted since its release. That said, it’s not technically the entire Ubisoft library because of not only these delisted games, but some older and classic Ubisoft games are not included as well. That said, newer releases like Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition are indeed included. Unfortunately, this trial ends before the release of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, and way before Rayman Legends Retold, Ubisoft’s two marquee releases remaining this year.

While the Ubisoft games are not free to keep, this is a good opportunity to trial any of its games to see if it’s worth purchasing outright, and to coincide with this, the vast majority of these 149 games are on sale, and some have deep discounts.

Those who sign up should immediately cancel, because despite cancellation, the subscription will remain active until June 23, but you will avoid the rollover payment if you forget to cancel in time. Meanwhile, to sign up, you will need to head over to the official Ubisoft website, scroll until you see the section for Ubisoft+, and then select Premium. Then, if it’s before June 23, the free trial option should automatically populate. You will then need to link your Xbox account, if you are on Xbox to your Ubisoft account. Meanwhile, there is no word of this being limited to first-time subscribers, which is sometimes what happens with these types of offers, but be prepared for this potential restriction.

All of that said, and as always, drop into the comment section with your thoughts, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.