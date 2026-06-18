Assassin’s Creed Hexe Report Reveals Release Date Is Soon

The Assassin’s Creed Hexe release date is apparently close. For those out of the loop, Assassin’s Creed Hexe is the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game following Assassin’s Creed Shadows, though it’s understood not to be quite in the same vein as Shadows, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. This is to say, it won’t be a massive open-world RPG, but something more similar to the original Assassin’s Creed games. At times, it’s been described as similar in design and ambition to the semi-recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage. And this may explain why it’s coming sooner than previously thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media platform X, known Ubisoft leaker Rogue TX, claims that Ubisoft is internally aiming to release the next Assassin’s Creed game in June 2027; however, this date comes with a caveat, which is that this is an internal target and could end up being delayed at any given point. And as you may know, Ubisoft games have not had smooth development lately, so it’s very possible this target will not be achieved, and the date will be moved back. If it’s not, then the Assassin’s Creed Hexe release date is only a year away.

The new report does not come with any word of a reveal date, but we can extrapolate based on the reveal-to-release pipeline of the latest release in the series, the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Shadows. AC Shadows was officially revealed on May 15, 2024, alongside a November 15 release date. Of course, the game ended up being delayed, but originally the plan was to have exactly 6 months between the reveal of the game and the release. If this pattern repeats, Assassin’s Creed Hexe will be revealed in December of this year. What’s happening in December of this year? The Game Awards. Whether there is anything to this connection, only time will tell, but the timing is certainly interesting, assuming this June release date is accurate.

Meanwhile, if Assassin’s Creed Hexe suffers a similar delay, then it will be pushed back into holiday 2027, the most common release window for big AAA games, and a release window many Assassin’s Creed games have released. This is also the release window that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was supposed to release in. To this end, there’s a decent chance this will happen.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This includes not just the speculation above, but the report itself. As alluded to, even if this information is accurate, time could render it inaccurate, as it often does in video game development.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.