Ubisoft+ Comes to Xbox Consoles

Ubisoft and Xbox announced in 2022 that Ubisoft+, the company's subscription service that offers players day-one releases just like Xbox Game Pass, would be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. It's been over a year now since that was announced, but after plenty of rumors and reports about release windows for when this release would actually happen, Ubisoft+ is finally available on the Xbox platform. It's available through the Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription which means that if you're already subscribed to Ubisoft+, you can get started playing the games available through this partnership right now by linking your Ubisoft+ account to your Xbox profile.

For those who've not given Ubisoft+ much thought since you were waiting on the Xbox partnership to happen, a preview of what the subscription service offered was shared via the Xbox Wire site to show what all would be included in this deal. Ubisoft+ Multi Access costs $17.99 a month, and while the service itself offers over 100 games in the catalog, the Xbox Wire post lists 65 games that are currently available on the console (it's worth pointing out that the Ubisoft site for this service lists only 49 Xbox games).

Regardless of exactly how many games there are in the service, if it's a game that's part of one of Ubisoft's biggest franchises that you've been wanting to play or revisit, there's a very good chance it's included in this initial list of console games. There are 10 different Assassin's Creed games included in the lineup including the Ultimate Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla as well as most of the Far Cry games. Other ongoing games like Rainbow Six Siege and For Honor as well as standalone hits like South Park: The Stick of Truth are included in Ubisoft+, too.

You can check out the subscription options for Ubisoft+ here. Note that You'll need the Multi Access version, not the base Ubisoft+ service, if you want to play these games on Xbox consoles since the $14.99 version is only for PC.