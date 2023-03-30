Ubisoft+ Xbox Release Window Possibly Revealed

Ubisoft+ was announced for Xbox platforms all the way back in January 2022. Unfortunately, both companies have been quiet about when the service might be made available on consoles, but it seems that an end could be in sight. A reliable leaker that goes by @ScriptLeaksR6 on Twitter has claimed that Ubisoft+ will make its Xbox debut in mid April. As with any leak or rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, but the leaker has proven reliable in the past, particularly when it comes to Ubisoft. As such, this could lend some credibility to the release window!

The Tweet from @ScriptLeaksR6 can be found embedded below.

Ubisoft+ launches for Xbox mid April — Script (@ScriptLeaksR6) March 22, 2023

It's worth noting that this is not the first suggestion we've seen that Ubisoft+ could be releasing soon on Xbox. Last month, more than 60 Ubisoft games on Xbox were updated with an Ubisoft+ tag, similar to the Game Pass tag that appears on the console's home screen. Clearly Ubisoft and Xbox have been gearing up for the service to release, but there has been no official word on when it might happen.

For those unfamiliar with Ubisoft+, the subscription starts at $14.99 per month. For that price, subscribers gain access to more than 100 of the publisher's PC games, including new releases. This price includes discounts, rewards, and more. The $17.99 tier also gives subscribers access to select cloud games through Amazon Luna. No price point has been announced for the console version of Ubisoft+, but it's likely to be in the same ballpark. Ubisoft previously announced that the service will not be tied to Xbox Game Pass, meaning that it will be a separate charge, unlike EA Play. It remains to be seen whether Xbox fans will be willing to pay for two separate subscription services, and if Ubisoft+ could cut into the success of Game Pass. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets announced.

Are you looking forward to Ubisoft+ finally releasing on Xbox platforms? Do you plan to subscribe to both Ubisoft+ and Xbox Game Pass? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Gaming Bolt]