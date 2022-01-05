Ubisoft+ Is Coming to Xbox Consoles

Ubisoft+ allows players access to more than 100 of the publisher’s games, andthe service is coming to Xbox consoles! Unfortunately, there has been no announcement about a release date, or how the service will work on the platform. The PC version currently costs $14.99 a month, while the multi-platform version costs $17.99. The latter version allows players to access Ubisoft+ through Stadia and Luna, but it has not been confirmed if this is how the service will be accessible on Xbox platforms. Hopefully, more information will be provided in the near future.

Ubisoft revealed the service for Xbox alongside news that Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC on launch day. The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In a follow-up Tweet, Ubisoft confirmed that Ubisoft+ will be available as a separate subscription, not as part of Xbox Game Pass. There was some speculation that the service might be bundled with Game Pass (as we’ve seen with EA Play), but that will not be the case.

It will be interesting to see whether Xbox fans are willing to pay for a separate game service in addition to Game Pass! For Ubisoft fans, the service is a good deal, especially since it offers games on launch day. If that $17.99 price ends up being the cost for a subscription on Xbox, it would take more than three months to equal the price of a $60 game. That’s not counting the fact that Ubisoft+ includes stuff like DLC and season passes. Some players will still prefer outright purchasing games, as opposed to paying for another subscription service, but Xbox owners should be happy to have the option available to them!

As of this writing, the Ubisoft+ library already has an impressive number of games. Titles like Riders Republic, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Transference, and Assassin’s Creed Origins are available through the service. Readers interested in seeing what else Ubisoft+ has to offer can find out more right here.

