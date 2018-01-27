Ubisoft Plans to Keep Rainbow Six Siege’s Standard Edition Following Criticism

Ubisoft has responded to players’ feedback after announcing several new editions of Rainbow Six Siege and the removal of the $40 version.

Revealed just days ago, the standard edition of the tactical game that most players have gotten used to is being removed from the market to make way for the “Advanced Edition,” a version that costs $20 more at the traditional $60 price. The new version comes with everything the standard version did as well as some cosmetic packs and in-game currency, but those bonuses haven’t been enough to satisfy everyone who questioned why the new version was needed.

However, feedback from unhappy veteran players was quick to result from the announcement. In light of those criticisms, Ubisoft now says that it will be keeping the standard edition in stores for the $40 price along with other perks for the game’s longtime players.

“Our passionate and dedicated fans are the reason why Rainbow Six Siege is a success, especially the ones who have been with us from Day 1,” Ubisoft said on Reddit. “Following yesterday’s announcement, we have seen the frustration from our current players rise to the top of the discussion. Below you will find our next steps for addressing these concerns.”

For our current players, any of you that play an online match between now and March 6th will receive the upcoming Ash Sidewinder Elite skin for free. The Ash Sidewinder Elite will be automatically granted to your inventory at the launch of Year 3 Season 1.

For our newcomers and those of you concerned about introducing your friends to the game, we will be keeping the Standard Edition in the store at the current price.

For those of you who have raised concerns over the Starter Edition when it comes to acquiring Operators, we will be sharing more information about our next steps during the Six Invitational. We recognize that this has been a point of frustration for new players, as well as existing players bringing their friends into the game, and have been working on how to make this process more fluid.

Ubisoft also noted that player feedback would continue to be monitored and any additional information or decisions would be provided soon via Reddit.