Uncharted Star Mark Wahlberg Reveals First Look at Sully and His Glorious Mustache

✖

Uncharted fans got their first look at Mark Wahlberg’s version of Sully in the film. The star posted a short video of him to Instagram and people are freaking out. This all follows the first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. That reveal basically tore the Internet in half as people have been frothing at the mouth for new details about the Sony film. When the young hero’s picture popped up online, there was a large fan outcry asking where Victor Sullivan was in all of this mess. Little did the angry Twitter users know that the second reveal would be coming in just a few days. Uncharted’s production has been all over the place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and it looked like there could have been significant delays. But, luckily for the studio and its fans, things seem to be all the way back on track. In the past, Holland has said that Wahlberg is going to be a great version of the character.

View this post on Instagram 👨🏻😢 A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Oct 24, 2020 at 5:13pm PDT

Holland told IGN, “Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing as Sully. The stunt department that we have out there in Berlin have done an amazing job already, prepping the stunts, and it's going to be an exciting one."

For those wondering if this movie is going to directly mimic any of the Uncharted games, Holland says that this will be a fresh take. But, that’s not to say the film won’t carry the essence of those wildly popular adventures. That's probably a good idea because the fanbase has been vocal about Sony getting this stuff right. Hewing close to the source material paid off for that Tomb Raider movie not too long ago.

"There was definitely a lot of inspiration that came from the games, but it's a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger," Holland said. "But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."

Do you like what they've done with Sully? And what about that luxurious mustache? Let us know down in the comments!