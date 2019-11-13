Uncharted Movie Casts Mark Wahlberg as Sully

Actor Mark Wahlberg is set to join the cast of Sony’s Uncharted movie, according to the latest development in production of the video game adaptation. Wahlberg is set to star in the film alongside Spider-Man Tom Holland actor who’s been set for a while now to play the protagonist Nathan Drake. According to this latest report from Variety, Wahlberg has been cast to play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, the mentor of Nathan Drake.

Variety shared the latest news on the Uncharted movie on Wednesday. Wahlberg is said to be in final talks to play Sully which would make him the second big name to join the cast. Holland has been attached to the movie to play Nathan Drake for quite a while now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly enough, Wahlberg was in talks to play the role of Nathan Drake way back in the development history of the Uncharted movie. That casting possibility never came to be, but it looks like he’ll at least be in the movie in some way.

Those who have played the Uncharted series that this movie will be based on will recall the relationship between Nathan Drake and Sully that developed throughout the games. Nathan Drake is the upstart explorer who channels his inner Indiana Jones while navigating supernatural and human threats in the search of discoveries while Sully serves as his mentor and a father figure to the adventurer.

Sony’s Uncharted has changed directorial hands several times during the movie’s production. The latest director to take control of the movie is Travis Knight, the director who’s known for his work on Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings. This development came after the movie lost its director more than once, though it appears as though it’s now moving forward with Knight at the helm.

Whatever story is told in the Uncharted movie to flesh out the relationship between Nathan Drake and Sully, we know it likely won’t be a shot-for-shot recreation of what was seen in the game. It’s been said in the past that the movie wouldn’t be a direct copy of the games, though those comments did come Dan Trachtenberg when he was on board to direct the movie. It’s unclear if the same plan is still in place now that Knight is the director.

Sony Pictures’ Uncharted movie is scheduled to release in theaters on December 18, 2020.