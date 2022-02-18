New Uncharted Photo Has Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully Together

✖

The upcoming Uncharted movie might not be releasing until February 2022, but that just means there is still plenty of time for Sony Pictures Entertainment to share and tease more about the plot of the film as well as characters like Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg's Sully. Case in point, a new photo still released today sees both Holland's Drake and Wahlberg's Sully together doing... something. It's extremely basic, and essentially reveals nothing beyond one horrifying detail: Wahlberg not sporting Sully's iconic mustache.

Now, to be clear, it's possible that Wahlberg's Sully here is simply at an early point in the film. He had previously teased the 'stache alongside Sully's outfit, and neither of them makes an appearance in the new photo. Holland's Nathan Drake, for what it's worth, more or less looks like a clean version of what had previously been revealed. You can check out the new photo from the upcoming Uncharted movie, provided to the New York Times by Sony Pictures Entertainment, below:

(Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

The photo was released as part of a broader feature from the New York Times about Hollywood and video game movies touching on everything from the recent Mortal Kombat to Detective Pikachu and beyond. Given how little we have seen of the Uncharted movie so far, it's hard to say whether it will do the franchise justice, but it seems like Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North is a fan of Holland's portrayal.

"He's a super nice kid. Big fan of [Uncharted]," North said recently. "He's enthusiastic. He's so athletic. He's an amazing dancer. He actually did a lot of, with safety harnesses, he did a lot of the stunts. His physical intelligence is off the chain, the way he moves."

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022 after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (The 100). Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

What do you think about the new photo from the Uncharted movie? Are you excited to see Holland and Walhberg as the characters?