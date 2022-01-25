New Uncharted Movie Poster Released

The upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation, set to release in theaters on February 18th, has revealed yet another new poster. Previously, the posters have focused largely on Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Victor “Sully” Sullivan as well as the rest of the cast, but the latest one puts Holland’s Drake front and center as he falls out the back of a plane in a stunt sequence Holland recently referred to as the hardest one he’s ever made.

“With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I’ve done before,” Holland said in a recently released behind-the-scenes featurette about the stunts in the movie. “The sequence when we’re flying out the back of the plane on the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks. Almost every day, at times, I’d be like 100 feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off. And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. It’s the hardest action sequence I’ve ever made.”

You can check out the new Uncharted poster for yourself below:

“Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg),” the synopsis for the upcoming movie reads. “Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

