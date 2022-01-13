New Uncharted Movie Poster Revealed

Prior to its release in a little over a month, a new movie poster for Uncharted has today been unveiled. This marks the latest instance in which Sony has started to show off more promotional material for the film following the release of a new trailer only a few weeks back. And while the trailer as a whole doesn’t reveal anything substantial about Uncharted, it does give us our best look so far at the movie’s entire cast.

As a whole, this poster prominently features Tom Holland’s character Nathan Drake standing in the background of the poster while his co-stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, and Sophia Taylor Ali all reside beneath him. All of these characters also happen to be overlayed on top of what looks to be an island, which is something that previous trailers for Uncharted has shown. “Looking good while stealing $5 billion in treasure counts as a skill, right?” said the description for the poster on social media. “Uncharted is exclusively in movie theaters February 18.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Looking good while stealing $5 billion in treasure counts as a skill, right? #UnchartedMovie is exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/QLaANLIrj0 — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 13, 2022

If you still aren’t familiar with what the plot of Uncharted is going to center around, Sony also released the following description of the film:

“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

As mentioned before, Uncharted is set to drop exclusively in theaters next month on February 18. And if you haven’t played the video game series for yourself in the past, a new release called the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be coming to PlayStation 5 later this month.

Are you planning to see Uncharted for yourself when it arrives? And what do you think about this new poster that has been unveiled? Let me know your reaction down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.