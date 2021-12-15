Uncharted Movie Poster Released

A new Uncharted movie poster has been released featuring Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully. Compared to the first trailer for the upcoming adaptation, there’s not much to glean from the poster, but it’s still always nice to see Drake and Sully together again.

The poster, which you can check out below, features Holland’s Drake and Wahlberg’s Sully on what appears to be some rocky shore next to several wrecked sailing ships. Beyond that, there’s nothing to take away from it other than there’s definitely some weird lighting going on wherever they are and Sully still doesn’t have his iconic mustache.

We found Tom Holland's 2022 plans on this exclusive #UnchartedMovie poster. 2.18.2022 pic.twitter.com/KPyzk6NypY — Fandango (@Fandango) December 15, 2021

“Uncharted introduces audiences to street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and showcases his first treasure-hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg),” the synopsis for the upcoming movie reads. “Inspired by the acclaimed video game series, this action-adventure epic spans the globe and follows Nate and Sully as they embark on the dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother.”

The Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18, 2022 after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas in an unnamed role. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

