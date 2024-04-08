Unicorn Overlord, One of 2024's Best Games, Is Already $20 Off in First Major Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Unicorn Overlord is one of 2024's best games, and it just got its first major discount on all platforms, courtesy of GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon. Unicorn Overlord, the new tactical RPG from storied developer Vanillaware, debuted back on March 8 via Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S at the price point of $59.99. Upon release, the RPG garnered Metacritic scores as high 89 and is currently in the top 10 highest-rated games of 2024 over on Metacritic. Suffice to say, it's great, but if you have been waiting for the first price drop to jump on it, now is your chance.

Over on Amazon, the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions have all been discounted to $39.99. The same also applies to Best Buy. Meanwhile, over on GameStop, the Nintendo Switch version has been discounted to this price. No mater the platform, you can nab the game for 33% off and save $20 in the process.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a tactical RPG from Vanillaware, a studio best known in the present for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Dragon's Crown, but historically is best known for Odin Sphere. The studio has been around in one form or another since 2002, and shipped many great RPGs since.

"Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny," reads an official pitch of the game. "From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, Atlus x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style."

How long these deals will be available, we don't know. This is not a price cut, so it is a limited time offer, and possibly only as supplies last. To this end, GameStop has noted the item is currently a "hot seller" so if supply is low the deal may not be available for long. As for a PS4 version, the game is only available digitally on PS4, and all these deals are for physical copies, hence why there is no PS4 deal at the moment.