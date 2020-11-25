UNO Clarifies If You Have to Say UNO Out When Playing Your Last Card

By Adam Barnhardt

The verdict is in — you are not required to say "UNO Out" when finding yourself with no more cards left in your hand. In response to NBA star Donovan Mitchell's Twitter poll, the official UNO Twitter account decided to break the ice and provide a ruling for anyone who may have had a question.

"While calling 'UNO Out when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it's not required," the card game manufacturer tweeted. "UNO has spoken."

Needless to say, the ruling quickly split all of Twitter, with the card game quickly becoming the talk of the internet. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!

