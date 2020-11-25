UNO Clarifies If You Have to Say UNO Out When Playing Your Last Card
The verdict is in — you are not required to say "UNO Out" when finding yourself with no more cards left in your hand. In response to NBA star Donovan Mitchell's Twitter poll, the official UNO Twitter account decided to break the ice and provide a ruling for anyone who may have had a question.
"While calling 'UNO Out when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it's not required," the card game manufacturer tweeted. "UNO has spoken."
While calling "UNO Out" when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it's not required.
🗣 UNO has spoken.— UNO (@realUNOgame) November 24, 2020
Needless to say, the ruling quickly split all of Twitter, with the card game quickly becoming the talk of the internet. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Those Are the Rules
If you play with me I’m still making you draw if you don’t say Uno out 🤷🏾♀️😂 https://t.co/yzGJrvoGC0— G✨ (@_gg1719) November 25, 2020
Peace
“uno out”??? are you about to leave the building after you finish playing? no, we don’t say uno out😂😂— isaac (@isaacappelt) November 25, 2020
Prevails
UNO OUT prevails. There’s rules and there’s culture.
Culture prevails.— The Raisin Man 🇨🇩 (@RealDealRaisi_K) November 25, 2020
Never Ever
Wait, people actually do this?? I have never called "UNO out" when i was on my last card EVER in my life. https://t.co/n3eSgFsDQr— ebu🦃🍁 (@EbukaLouis2) November 25, 2020
Out of Habit
I say “uno out” but out of habit. I’ve never seen anyone lose because they didn’t say it though. Gotta call “uno” for sure https://t.co/wsmArcOOMz— 901 9od. (@TevShakir) November 25, 2020
UNO Knows Nothing
The owner of this Twitter account has never played a game of uno https://t.co/EKZ9GZPLRb— Santasfoot- 🎄🎁 (@Snowfoot_) November 25, 2020
Draw a Card
Never heard "UNO Out."
But, yes, calling "UNO" is a must in this house. Very much required. Draw a card. https://t.co/H020c3fXFV— Chuck (@leftiblind) November 25, 2020