Uno Game Show in Development

One of the most popular card games to this day is Uno, and now the card game is getting its very own television game show. Mattel is working on the reality game show adaptation with Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Greg Lipstsone of Propagate and John Quinn (via Variety). All four will hold executive producer credits on the show, though at this point it is still in development and no network or streaming service has been attached to the project. It's perfect timing for Uno, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, and remains as popular as ever thanks to being available in a variety of formats, physical and digital, in more than 80 countries around the world.

For those unfamiliar Uno has you placing cards from your hand of the same matching color or number (with several exceptions like Wilds and Draw Fours) to try and get rid of all your cards. The new game show will have four teams facing off to become the ultimate Uno champion, and will incorporate audience participation, physical challenges, and trivia.

“Uno is the most popular game in the world and is a fixture in pop culture, making it the ideal franchise to build a reality game show around,” said Adam Bonnett, executive producer at Mattel Television, who is leading the development project for the company. “Ben, Howard, Greg and John have deep expertise in unscripted content and are the perfect partners to help us transform Uno into a television series for the whole family.”

“Uno is a beloved game that has been entertaining people worldwide for generations,” Silverman and Owens said. “We are excited to team with Mattel and John Quinn to translate the game for television, and think ‘The Uno Gameshow’ will be perfect for family viewing.”

The team's credits include Charmed, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Chopped, Match Game, The Price is Right, and Let's Make a Deal, so they have a vast wealth of experience to draw from. It will be interesting to see how the physical challenges and audience participation aspects of the show are incorporated since the original game doesn't include any of that.

