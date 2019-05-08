Until Dawn Devs Discuss Why There Hasn’t Been a Sequel

Until Dawn has been regarded as one of the best choice-based horror games to arrive in recent years, which is why fans have always wondered about the possibility of a sequel. Developers Supermassive Games have kept themselves busy with the likes of some PlayStation VR titles, including Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, The Inpatient, and more. In addition to this, they have also announced the first installment of The Dark Pictures anthology, but a sequel for Until Dawn has yet to arrive. According to the devs, the chances of a sequel are not looking good.

Speaking with Game Informer, some members of the Supermassive Games team discussed not only an Until Dawn sequel, but also their upcoming anthology. According to CEO and executive producer Pete Samuels, they are well aware that fans want a follow-up to the 2015 title. “After Until Dawn, [many] started to request a sequel, and it still happens today, so we know there is a fanbase that likes this kind of thing,” he said. “A lot of [creating the anthology] is about our desire to serve that fanbase from our perspective and to serve us ourselves in what we love to do, which is do more stories and characters, and do it more frequently than one or two every few years.”

Game director Tom Heaton added to that, saying the upcoming anthology provides the studio with a clean slate to do with what they please. “On an anthology, it’s a great opportunity to wrestle with a new subject, a new genre, and with characters that you can develop specifically for that story,” he said. “You’re not tied to historical characters that you have to use.”

“If we were making sequels, we don’t know who survived,” series producer Dan McDonald added. “I mean we could probably work it out from your game save, but we don’t want to make a sequel to that. We want to make a different story with different people.”

Needless to say, an Until Dawn sequel probably isn’t happening. If so, it won’t be anytime soon. What is arriving soon, however, is the first of five games in The Dark Pictures anthology, Man of Medan, which is set to arrive at some point in 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you okay with there not being an Until Dawn sequel? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

