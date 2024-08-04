Until Dawn Actor Peter Stormare Reprising Video Game Role for Movie

While Until Dawn featured a star-studded cast when it first released on PlayStation 4, the live-action film adaptation from Sony will feature a mostly different group of actors. Fortunately, it seems there will be at least one exception! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Stormare has been cast in the film, and it’s assumed that he’ll be reprising his video game role as Dr. Alan J. Hill, also known as The Analyst. Hill played a pivotal role in the narrative for Until Dawn, and it will be interesting to see how the film’s writers plan on adapting it for the big screen!

For those that have never played Until Dawn, Dr. Hill acts as something of a narrator for the game. Following the death at the game’s outset, Dr. Hill basically establishes the theory of the Butterfly Effect, and how one small decision can have a massive impact. Dr. Hill is the psychiatrist for one of the characters (who remains a mystery at the game’s outset) and plays a significant role as the game progresses.

Out of all the actors to appear in Until Dawn, Stormare is the one that probably makes the most sense to retain. The main cast of Until Dawn is supposed to be fairly young, and many of the actors have aged out of these roles at this point. However, Dr. Hill was always meant to be on the older side, making Stormare easier to retain compared to Rami Malek and Brett Dalton, who are now in their 40s.

Until Dawn is one of several first-party PlayStation games that is getting turned into a live-action film. While movies like Uncharted and Gran Turismo played pretty loose with their source material, there’s a good chance Until Dawn will stick closely to the PS4 game’s storyline. Developer Supermassive Games already delivered a story that was pretty close to an interactive movie, but naturally some elements will have to be adjusted, and the plot will have to make choices about which characters live and die (as opposed to that result being in the hands of players). Given that, it will be interesting to see how the final product turns out!

