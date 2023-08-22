Little Nightmares 3 Officially Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Gamescom kicked off today with Opening Night Live, featuring a salvo of new trailers and footage for opening games. For the most part, ONL featured more in-depth looks at games we already know about, but it did feature its fair share of "world premieres," including a quick look at a new sequel in the Little Nightmares franchise. Little Nightmares 3 is officially coming from publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games, corroborating rumors from earlier this year that something was in the works. While the development team has changed, Little Nightmares 3 still looks like the horror franchise fans know and love.

Outside of the game's existence, the big news here is that Supermassive Games is taking over development. Of course, this isn't totally surprising since the team handled the Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition. Plus, previous developer Tarsier made it relatively clear that it was moving onto something new with a tweet from earlier this year that read, "New world. Emphasis on new." That said, it is a bit surprising that another team is taking on the franchise with Tarsier leaving it behind, but fans of the series should be excited given Supermassive's pedigree.

Are you ready to return to the Nowhere, little ones? This time, face your childhood fears together. #LittleNightmares III pic.twitter.com/lSKHfCJNxY — Little Nightmares III (@LittleNights) August 22, 2023

Most will know Supermassive from games like Until Dawn and The Quarry. Its bread-and-butter are choice-based narrative games, but the work it did in porting Little Nightmares 2 should leave fans confident that it can bring the puzzle-based gameplay fans are expecting. While we didn't see too much of the game in action in the announcement teaser, it certainly looked like a Little Nightmares game. There were several shots of small characters solving puzzles and evading the larger monsters. Toward the end, there's even a building-sized doll searching for the player character, showing off the creepiness the franchise is known for.

Fans will likely want to see more of the game in action before passing judgment, but it definitely appears that Little Nightmares 3 is in good hands with Supermassive Games. Currently, the game has a wide release window of 2024, but it will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms when it launches.