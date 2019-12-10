Untitled Goose Game Is Officially Coming to PlayStation 4

House House’s Untitled Goose Game is officially coming to the PlayStation 4. While achievements for the game were found to exist for Xbox One and PlayStation earlier this month, today’s State of Play from PlayStation officially announced that the disruptive goose will release on PlayStation 4 soon.

How soon? Well, PlayStation’s State of Play revealed that the Untitled Goose Game is set to release for PlayStation 4 on December 17th. That’s a week from today! So, very soon. As previously mentioned, this announcement was expected, but up until now the Untitled Goose Game was only available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Given all this, expect at Xbox One announcement at any moment, we’d imagine.

Since releasing, the Untitled Goose Game has had something of a wildly popular reception. Chrissy Teigen fell in love with it, folks modded it into Resident Evil 2, and even Toonami, Cartoon Network’s anime block, reviewed the video game. Given that, the arrival on PlayStation 4 was only a matter of time, really.

Here’s how Nintendo describes the Untitled Goose Game on the Nintendo eShop:

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Untitled Goose Game is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC, and is set to release on the PlayStation 4 on December 17th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Untitled Goose Game right here.