5 Best Games Set at Magic School (Besides Hogwarts Legacy)

Many gamers grew up dreaming of magic school vibes, from Hogwarts to Camp Half-Blood and beyond. For those still yearning to attend Potions class, video games with a magic school element can scratch that itch. And while Hogwarts Legacy is among one of the more well-known, there are actually a ton of great magic school games that let you live the magical student life of your dreams. For those seeking a Hogwarts Legacy alternative or just looking for a new one to try next, our list of the best magic school games has got you covered.

Ikenfell

Gameplay screenshot from Ikenfell

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

Price: $19.99

This 2020 release is a turn-based tactical RPG take on the magic school sub-genre. Players will use spells to engage in combat as they explore the halls of their magic school, uncovering its secrets along the way. This story-rich indie features adorable pixel art graphics and has a robust list of spells, monsters, and bosses for you to uncover.

Although Ikenfell got somewhat mixed reviews from critics at launch, the game has a Very Positive rating on Steam and is beloved by magic school fans to this day.

Spells & Secrets

A wizard duel in Spells and Secrets

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Price: $24.99

Spells & Secrets puts a rogue-lite twist on the magic school game. Released in late 2023, this game lets players design their own custom wizard character before heading to magic school. As a first-year student at the Academy of Greifenstein, you’ll work to save the school from unexpected chaos, battling magic creatures and exploring the school grounds as you do.

Although the Nintendo Switch version of the game had some issues at launch, these have been smoothed out. Spells & Secrets has a Mostly Positive rating on Steam and is well-loved for those who want some magic with a little bit of rogue-lite grind on the side.

Whimel Academy

One of many magical areas you’ll visit at Whimel Academy

Platform(s): PC via Steam (Early Access)

Price: $14.99

For those looking for more casual, visual-novel style gameplay in a magic school setting, I suggest Whimel Academy. This game is still in Early Access, but even so, it delivers a satisfying story that lets you experience a full seven years of magical studies. You’ll take classes, shop in the local magic town, and meet and even romance fellow students. Along the way, your choices impact the final ending you receive upon graduation.

As it’s still in Early Access, Whimel Academy continues to get regular updates with new content and bug fixes. It has a Mostly Positive rating on Steam during Early Access.

Witchbrook

Flying on a broomstick in Witchbrook

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S

Price: TBD

Is it bold of me to put a game on this list that doesn’t technically come out until later this year? Yes, probably. But with how long Witchbrook has been in development and how amazing it looks from the gameplay trailer, I stand by what I’m saying here. This game, with its adorable pixel-art graphics and multiplayer element, is poised to be the magic school game for witchy gamers everywhere. We’ve waited ages for this one, and all signs suggest it’s going to be well worth the wait.

Witchbrook will release in “winter 2025” with the exact date and price still to be announced.

Wizard 101

Wizard 101 is an MMORPG take on magic school

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Console Release Planned for 2025

Price: Free-to-play

Wizard 101 is an older option, originally released in 2008. However, as a free-to-play MMORPG, this is a great accessible option for those looking to attend virtual magic school on a budget. In the game, players attend the Ravenwood School of Magical Arts, specialize in a specific magic school, and engage in card-based spell battles. The game also features hatchable pets, crafting, fishing, and other cozy elements. It still receives regular updates.

Currently only available on PC, Wizard 101 recently announced plans for a console port, bringing the MMORPG to consoles like PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. It has a Very Positive rating on Steam.