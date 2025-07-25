Hogwarts Legacy Fans Have a New Game to Look Forward to This Year (And It’s Not Witchbrook)

Hogwarts Legacy remains massively popular with both Harry Potter fans and gamers looking for an immersive magical game. Though a sequel is reportedly in the works, it’s likely going to be a long time before we can go back to Hogwarts. In the meantime, many gamers have their eyes on other upcoming magic life sims. The highly anticipated Witchbrook finally confirmed a 2025 release window, but that’s not all. Another witchy game that’s been on many cozy gamers’ radar for a while is now also coming out this year.

Sometimes, enough time passes between a game announcement and a confirmed release date that fans give up hope. That was the case for many Witchbrook fans until the surprise confirmation of a winter 2025 release. With this latest magical game to look forward to, it’s a bit of a different story.

Image courtesy of Sunny Side Up

Little Witch in the Woods has been in Early Access since May 2022. With over three years in Early Access and updates coming few and far in between, many players began to lose hope it would ever hit 1.0. But now, developer Sunny Side Up has finally confirmed when Little Witch in the Woods will get its full release. The witchy, pixel-art life sim will launch on September 4th, 2025. And like any good 1.0 release, it will come with a massive update full of new features and improvements to give the game its final polish.

What We Know About Little Witch in the Woods 1.0

If you haven’t been keeping an eye on this cozy game, here’s the gist. Little Witch in the Woods puts you in the role of witch’s apprentice. Your role is to use your Witch School knowledge to help out the locals near your Witch House. Along the way, you’ll gather materials, craft potions, and explore the world. And yes, as a little witch, you can communicate with the local cats.

Over its time in Early Access, Little Witch in the Woods has earned a Very Positive rating on Steam. Recent reviews have been mixed, mostly due to gamers worrying that the title would never leave Early Access. But now, those fears have been assuaged as Sunny Side Up confirmed the September 4th release date.

Image courtesy of Sunny Side Up

Along with its 1.0 release, Little Witch in the Woods will get a ton of new features. New additions include more unrepaired village areas to fix, new villagers to meet, and new storylines to explore. The 1.0 launch will also feature quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and optimizations. The full list of new content hasn’t been shared, so there’s likely more to explore even for those who have already experienced the game in Early Access.

Currently, Little Witch in the Woods costs $15.99. Sunny Side Up did note that the price will increase for the full game. So, if you want to get in before the price goes up, you can still snag the Early Access game on Steam until the full release.

Little Witch in the Woods will be available for Mac and PC via Steam. It is rated as Playable on the Steam Deck. The game previously had a Game Preview for Xbox One, as well, but a full release date for consoles has not been confirmed.