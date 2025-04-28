V Rising Gets Huge Update 1.1 With Extensive Patch Notes

V Rising has today received its biggest patch yet with Update 1.1. This past year, V Rising formally released as it finally exited early access. Since that time, new updates for V Rising have continued to come about, but they’ve never been all that extensive. Now, that has finally changed with the “Invaders of Oakveil” update, which drastically changes just about every element of V Rising in some manner.

Downloadable now on Steam and PS5, this new V Rising update is absolutely enormous. Developer Stunlock Games hasn’t only refined every existing aspect of V Rising, but it has also added a ton of new content that comes in the form of a new region, new items, and tweaks to the game’s various systems. Whether you’ve been playing V Rising for years or have been looking for a reason to jump in, this free update is very much worth your attention.

To get a look at everything altered in this new V Rising update today, you can find the full, 8,000-word patch notes for Update 1.1 attached below.

New Biome – Oakveil Woodlands

Paths to the northwest sink into the overgrowth, swallowed by the dangerous and untamed wilds of the Oakveil Woodlands. A land gone untouched for centuries, unbeknownst to the people of Vardoran, it has been harboring a dangerous secret. On its northernmost shores, an invading enemy has landed and begun preparations to serve a dark purpose. Under the commanding glare of their Serpent Queen, Megara, the Venom Blades perform secret rituals to corrupt the land and harvest precious Venom Sap from the corrupted nature.

They cannot be allowed to gather their full strength, lest they threaten to consume all of Vardoran, and you with it. Go forth, Vampire, and show them who Vardoran truly belongs to.

New Location – Carvers Logging Outpost

New Location – Venom Mixing Outpost

New Location – Venom Blades Bastion

New Location – Oakveil Shoreline

Venom Blades

New enemy faction ‘Venom Blades’ have been added to the game.

The Venom Blades come from parts unknown, obsessed with carrying out the will of their Serpent Queen Megara, to whom their loyalty is absolute. At her command, they carve dark ritual symbols in the trees, weeping the magically altered dark venom sap from the living bark and collecting it for their arcane purposes.

Farbane Woods

A cave exit has been added, allowing players to fast travel here from Oakveil Woodlands.

Silverlight Hills

Two connecting pathways have been built to bridge the northern parts of Silverlight Hills with Oakveil Woodlands.

Dunley Farmlands

New Location – List Field

In the northwestern parts of the biome, a new road has been established, connecting Dunley to Gloomrot North.

Gloomrot

Two connecting roads have been built to bridge Gloomrot North with Oakveil Woodlands.

Idle interactions

Units now perform additional types of actions while idle. These actions include units leaning against walls, working in the fields, sitting by campfires, and more.

Dynamic Clouds

Clouds have been slightly reworked to allow for different kinds of density in different areas.

Some boss arenas now have denser dynamic clouds, making it easier to fight these enemies during daytime. This includes the following V Bloods. Grayson the Armourer Finn the Fisherman Quincey the Bandit King Sir Erwin the Gallant Cavalier (New) Terah the Geomancer Gaius the Cursed Champion (New) Octavian the Militia Captain Angram the Purifier Mairwyn the Elementalist Stavros the Carver (New) Talzur the Winged Horror Megara the Serpent Queen (New)



Contests

This update brings a new way to play PvP called ‘Contests’.

There are two ways to play contests: either you craft and place a Dueling Banner for one vs one combat, or you can build an Arena in your castle using the new Arena feature for team combat.

Contests are available in both PvP and PvE.

Dueling Banner

A new item that, when placed, allows other players to accept a duel with the owner of the banner. Both duelists will be restored to their initial health when the duel is over.

Arena Station

Allows for a more advanced PvP setup, including teams, combat area setup, adjustments to sudden death settings, and more.

New Stations

Stables

A place where your horses can feel truly at home in your castle. Not only do they feel at home, but you can feed your horses to allow them to reach peak performance. You can also unlock new Perks for your most special four-legged friends.

Horses and Mounts

With the introduction of the Stable, players can now park their horses to automatically feed them with plant fibers at no cost. Adding flowers to the mix allows horses to permanently increase their stats. Once a horse is converted into a Vampire Horse, the Stable can also be used to unlock perks, enhancing its overall utility.

Improved the mechanics for mounting, dismounting, and recalling your horse

Horses may now be randomized with Max speed between 7.5-9.5 (increased from 7.0-9.0).

Horses may now be randomized with acceleration speed between 3.5-6 (increased from 3.0-5.0).

Vampire horse health has been reduced by 50% (from 400 to 200).

Non-vampire horses can now be revived by players when downed.

Redistribution Engine

Doctor Henry Blackbrew’s second finest creation! This complicated piece of machinery is used to transfer items from one station directly to another.

Blood Homogenizer

This wondrous machine allows you to blend two blood types, gaining bonuses from both. Ever wanted to combine the speed of rogue blood and the prowess of warrior blood? Now you can.

Fusion Forge

The Fusion Forge is a new station in your castle, unlocked by defeating Dantos the Forgebringer. It allows you to fuse Reforged or Shattered Ancestral Weapons, allowing you to extract the best attributes of both weapons into a single one.

The same process can be done with Jewels, fusing two jewels of the same type into one, allowing you to extract and combine the effects you want.

Treasury

With the Treasury flooring, you can now build your own Treasury. Any container placed within the Treasury becomes part of the territory inventory. This allows crafting stations, castle building, and player inventory crafting to automatically pull materials from the territory inventory without the need to manually retrieve resources from containers.

Advanced Sawmill

A more powerful version of the sawmill. Used to extract late game resources.

Research Rework

When discovering technology in the Research Desk, Study, and Athenaeum, you may now select from which category you want to research instead of randomizing from all categories.

Invisible Foundations

Added an ‘Invisible Foundation’ that is only placeable on ground level that allows players to keep the natural environment in their castle territory.

Invisible Foundations may be placed on top of destructible objects such as trees and rocks, but will prevent resources from regrowing on these tiles.

Moving Growing Plots and Plants

You may now move entire planters and growing plots that have plants or trees connected to them without having to dismantle the plants/trees first.

Other Castle Additions

Two new growing plots have been added Large Growing Plot with Decorative Paving Extra Large Growing Plot with Decorative Paving

Added a new castle teleporter pair

The Throne of Darkness now allows you access to the Servant Hunt panel.

New Decorations & Structures

The following new decorative and structural items have been added:

New Treasury Floors added for the new Treasury room addition.

A set of wall-mounted weapon decorations and a set of wallpapers for the new Arena feature.

A large set of fences, signposts, wallpapers, floors, and other decorations for the Stables.

Miscellaneous decorations fitting for your Workshop and your Smithy.

Miscellaneous decorations fitting for your Alchemy laboratory.

Tables now have a selection of table settings, including dinner sets, candles, flowers, and glassware that can be attached to them for further customization.

New chairs and matching secretary desk decorations.

Garden fountains and most castle water features have gotten updated visuals.

Two new Well variants added.

New Lavender plants for the Vase category.

Dyable Wisteria plants for the wall growth and garden structure category.

A new set of lamps with a crystal ball aesthetic.

Dominate Human has been reworked into ‘Dominate’, allowing players to charm any unit with a blood type. This expands imprisonment options and provides easier access to various blood types. However, converting dominated units into servants is still primarily restricted to humans.

The Castle Throne is now accessible in the early game as it no longer requires reinforced planks to be built.

Servants now start with 100 Hunting Proficiency, and early hunts in Farbane require less Hunting Proficiency to successfully complete.

Servants can no longer be injured from participating in hunts.

Hunt durations and success rates have been tweaked to make it somewhat easier to make servant hunts worthwhile and accessible in the early game.

Servant convert timer reduced to 20 min from 40 min.

New Servant Hunts locations:

Venom Blades Bastion

Carvers Logging Outpost

Venom Mixing Outpost

Oakveil Shoreline

Audio

Added a sound option for setting speaker mode such as 7.1 or stereo.

Lots of sound effects have been updated and improved in all areas of the game.

Music

Two new music tracks have been added to the new biome and to the music box.

Oakveil Woodlands – Day – The Forest Remembers

Oakveil Woodlands – Night – Under Her Veil

Voices

Updated some vampire voice lines to match the Dominate changes.

Added new vampire voice lines for reviving horses.

Added new vampire voice lines for drinking blood potions.

Server Settings

Added functionality to restrict Castle Limit to per Clan instead of per player.

instead of per player. Added a separate server settings to modify stygian shard drops in Mortium. This modifier increases the total amount of shards dropped from enemies, breakables, chests, and incursion crystals.

Added a new server setting that allows players to alter the rate at which Soul Shards lose durability

Pause Functionality

When hosting a private game, the server host now has the possibility to pause the game from the in-game menu.

Castle Raiding

Golems may now trigger the castle under attack timer when attacking stairs.

Pillars can now be destroyed again during a raid; destroying a pillar destroys any connected entrance.

Siege Golem Slam may no longer hit through castle walls or other obstacles.

A few entrances to some territories are now properly blocking the placement of stairs in front of them.

Siege Golems now always deal the same damage and are no longer affected by any attribute or secondary attribute modification.

Fixed an exploit where players could use a wide entrance to get stuck in the air and be able to cast spells beneath them.

Castle Entrances have had their HP reduced to 50% of their previous value.

Incursion Events

Enemies spawned from incursion events now have less health scaling when several players are nearby on PvP servers.

Build Menu

The Build Menu has been slightly reorganized. A new “General” sub-category has been added to the “Production” tab. Mist Brazier, Mirrors, Target Dummy and Music Box have been moved here. The “Teleporters” sub-category has been moved from the “Production” category to the“Castle” category. The “Research” sub-category has been renamed to “Knowledge” “Altar of Recollection” and “Altar of Stygian Awakening” has been moved from the “Dominance” sub-category to the “Knowledge” sub-category.



Trader Menus

Added descriptions to all traders.

Inventory – Stack Splitting

It is now possible to split item stacks into any desired amount using a slider. The previous method for quickly splitting a stack evenly (50/50) is still available and is now called Quick Split.

Accessibility

Added Text Scaling. This increases the size of texts on a curve, the smallest text will increase in size the most.

Sorting

Rats and Hearts are now considered alchemy items instead of consumable items. (for sorting)

Painting frames, sculptured wood, and stone body are now considered material items. (for sorting)

Alerts

Added intro motions to all HUD Alerts.

Added additional animation and sound to War Event alerts.

Map Changes

Soul Shards are now displayed as a single entry in the map legend. Remaining Soul Shard duration is now displayed when hovering a Soul Shard instead.

New Consumables

Weapon Coating

A new consumable has been added that allows you to imbue a weapon with one of six elemental effects. The effect will trigger on primary hits and has a 15-second cooldown as well as a 5-second global cooldown. Players may imbue multiple weapons with different effects, but the global cooldown will limit the effectiveness of weapon swapping up to 3 different weapons.

Blood Coating: Your next primary attack inflicts Leech and Vampiric Curse, dealing 40% magic damage after 2s and spawning a Blood Orb.

Chaos Coating: Your next primary attack triggers a Chaos Explosion dealing 50% magic damage in an area and inflicting Ignite.

Unholy Coating: Your next primary attack deals 40% bonus magic damage, inflicts Condemn and conjures a bone spirit that circles around the target dealing 50% damage and inflicting Condemn to any enemy it hits.

Illusion Coating: Your next primary attack triggers an Energy Burst dealing 30% magic damage in an area, inflicting Weaken and granting 4 stacks of Phantasm.

Frost Coating: Your next primary attack triggers a Frost Nova dealing 30% magic damage in an area and inflicting Chill.

Storm Coating: Your next primary attack deals 40% bonus magic damage and triggers Chain Lightning.

Elixirs

Elixir of the Bat: Increases Spell Leech by 5% and Spell Cooldown Reduction Rate by 7% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Beast:Increases Maximum Health by 10% and Healing Received by 12% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Blasphemous: Increases Ultimate Cooldown Recovery Rate by 16% and Ultimate Power by 10% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Crow: Increases Weapon Leech by 5% and Weapon Cooldown Recovery Rate by 7% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Werewolf: Increases Attack Speed by 8% and Weapon Skill Power by 10% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Raven: Increases Physical Critical Strike Chance by 8% and Physical Critical Strike Power by 8% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Twisted: Increases Spell Critical Strike Chance by 8% and Spell Critical Strike Power by 8% for 60 minutes.

Elixir of the Prowler: Increases Bonus Movement Speed by 4% and Veil Cooldown Recovery Rate by 7% for 60 Minutes.

Progression Changes

Journal (Quests) and Tutorial

Small tweaks have been made to the journal quest progress, allowing for the Throne to be built after acquiring your first servants. This will allow players to send servants on hunts earlier.

Progression & Resources

Local Castle teleporters are now unlocked separately from Ziva, Domina, Voltatia and Stavros

Added recipes for summoning Blood Souls using the Stygian Summoning Circle 200 Scrolls + 1 Primal Blood Essence to summon a Lesser Blood Soul 280 Schematics + 80 Blood Crystals to summon a Primal Blood Soul

New materials added Corrupted Oak Venom Sap Emery Ember Glass Corrupted Fish

Onyx Tear no longer requires Blood Crystals to craft but requires 4 Ember Glass instead.

Blood Key no longer requires Greater Stygian shards to craft but requires 200 Blood Crystals instead.

Anatheum now requires 100 emery to build.

Cost for crafting glass bottles reduced to 4x Glass from 8x Glass

Carpet Rolls now has a 1x additional Gem Dust cost (this was added primarily to fix a user experience issue where it was common to craft carpet rolls by mistake due to shared resources with other loom recipes)

V Blood Unlocks

Several spell unlocks have been rearranged and new technology unlocks have been added or rearranged among the VBloods.

V Blood – Rufus the Foreman

Now unlocks the Dueling Banner

V Blood – Clive the Firestarter

Now awards a Tier 2 Chaos Spell Point, used to give a Tier 1 Chaos Spell Point

Clives’ center position for determining when the player has left his combat area is now set to a fixed position in the sulfur quarry and he is now allowed to always be fought throughout the entire lower section. Was previously centered on him based on where he was on his patrol path.

V Blood – Nicholaus the Fallen

Unlocks Treasury Flooring

V Blood – Beatrice the Tailor

Unlocks Veil of Blood

V Blood – Vincent the Frostbringer

No longer unlocks a Tier 2 Frost Spell Point

Unlocks Veil of Frost

V Blood – Bane The Shadowblade

No longer unlocks the ability to craft Slashers.

No longer unlocks a Tier 1 Unholy Spell Point

Unlocks Veil of Bones

Unlocks new Weapon ‘Daggers’

Fixed an issue where feeding on the minions spawned by Bane, the Infiltrator’s Blood Soul would lock the vampire in the feed animation while the Blood Soul was still attacking.

V Blood – Meredith the Bright Archer

No longer unlocks a Tier 1 Storm Spell Point

Unlocks Veil of Storm

Unlocks the Elixir of the Prowler

V Blood – Frostmaw the Mountain Terror

Unlocks the new Claw weapon

Unlocks the Elixir of the Beast

V Blood – General Elena the Hollow

Unlocks a Passive slot

Unlocks the Elixir of the Raven

V Blood – General Cassius the Betrayer

Unlocks a Passive slot

Unlocks the Elixir of the Bat

V Blood – Jade the Vampire Hunter

No longer unlocks a Tier 2 Chaos Spell Point

Unlocks Veil of Chaos

Unlocks the Elixir of the Crow

V Blood – Ziva the Engineer

No longer unlocks a Tier 1 Storm Spell Point

Now unlocks a Tier 2 Storm Spell Point

Unlocks the Yellow Teleporter

V Blood – Domina the Blade Dancer

Unlocks the Red Teleporter

Unlocks the Elixir of the Blasphemous

V Blood – Angram the Purifier

No longer unlocks a Tier 3 Chaos Spell Point

Unlocks a Tier 2 Chaos Spell Point

V Blood – Ungora the Spider Queen

Ungora the Spider Queen’s poison now counts as a damage over time effect, meaning it does not trigger on-hit effects and can’t cause lethal damage.

V Blood – Ben the Old Wanderer

Now unlocks a Tier 2 Frost Spell Point instead of a Tier 1

V Blood – Wilfred the Village Elder

Now unlocks a Tier 3 Blood Spell Point instead of a Tier 2

Unlocks the Elixir of the Werewolf

V Blood – Cyril the Cursed Smith

No longer unlocks a Tier 3 Illusion Spell Point

Unlocks a Passive slot

Now unlocks Veil of Illusion

V Blood – Sir Magnus the Overseer

Now unlocks a Tier 1 Frost Spell Point instead of a Tier 2

Fixed an issue on Sir Magnus the Overseer where his charge would occasionally teleport the player to him even when the player were not hit by it (for example when countering the charge using Bloodrite).

V Blood – Morian the Stormwing Queen

Now unlocks a Tier 1 Chaos Spell Point instead of a Tier 2

V Blood – Mairwyn the Elementalist

Now unlocks a Tier 1 Storm Spell Point instead of a Tier 2

Unlocks the Crystal Light lamp set

V Blood – Henry Blackbrew the Doctor

Now unlocks the Redistribution Engine

V Blood – Matka the Curse Weaver

Level increased to 76 from 74

V Blood – Terrorclaw the Ogre

Level decreased to 76 from 77

V Blood – Azariel the Sunbringer

Now unlocks a Tier 3 Spell Point instead of a Tier 2

Level increased to 79 from 77

V Blood – Voltatia the Power Master

Unlocks the Blue Teleoporter

Level increased to 79 from 77

V Blood – Simon Bellmont the Vampire Hunter

Unlocks a Passive slot

V Blood – Gorecrusher the Behemoth

Now unlocks a Tier 3 Spell Point instead of a Tier 2

Level increased to 84 from 83

V Blood – Lord Styx the Night Champion

Level increased to 84 from 83

V Blood – General Valencia the Depraved

Level increased to 84 from 83

Dracula the Immortal King

No longer unlocks the last set piece in the Dracula’s Regalia set

Units

Corpse Pile

Can no longer teleport down slopes when emerging after the tunneling ability.

Corpse Pile can now only spit you out in the direction it is facing.

New V Blood Units

7 New V Blood units have been added to the game:

Sir Erwin the Gallant Cavalier

Gaius the Cursed Champion

Stavros the Carver

Jakira the Shadow Huntress

Lucile the Venom Alchemist

Dantos the Forgebinder

Megara the Serpent Queen

New Units

Oakveil Forest

Wood Carver

Peon

Lurker

Dartflinger

Dreadcleaver

Viper

Alchemist

Striker

Sentinel

Corrupted Wolves

Corrupted Bears

Corrupted Man Traps

Corrupted Deer

Corrupted Treant

Corrupted Crow

Emery Golem

Emery Elemental

Attribute Rework

Spell Free Cast Rework

Spell Free Cast granted from Scholar blood and the Illusion phantasm buff no longer grants a chance to reset spell cooldown on use, instead players gain X Spell Charges whenever they cast a spell (the amount of charges is based on the new “Spell Charge” attribute). Once the player reaches 100+ charges they will gain a buff that will trigger a cooldown reset on their next spell cast.

List of attributes:

Core Attributes:

Max Health

Physical Power

Spell Power

Movement Speed

Resource Harvest Power

Physical Attributes:

Bonus Physical Power

Attack Speed

Physical Crit Chance

Physical Crit Power

Weapon Skill Power

Weapon Charges

Spell Attributes:

Bonus Spell Power

Spell Crit Chance

Spell Crit Power

Ultimate Power

Minion Damage

Spell Charges

Speed Attributes:

Bonus Movement Speed

Shapeshift Speed

Bonus Mount Movement Speed

Defense Attributes:

Damage Reduction

Shield Efficiency

Health & Healing Attributes:

Bonus Maximum Health

Health Regeneration

Healing Received

Primary Attack Leech

Weapon Skill Leech

Spell Leech

Utility Attributes:

Blood Efficiency

Blood Drain Reduction

Resource Yield

Cooldown Attributes:

Weapon Cooldown Rate

Spell Cooldown Rate

Veil Cooldown Rate

Ultimate Cooldown Rate

Significant attribute changes

Bonus Physical Power and Spell Power are now percentage increases on your base Power instead of static values.

Blood Efficiency bonuses (granted from 100% blood, blood moon, etc) bypass the “soft” cap.

Cooldown rate now speeds up the rate at which an ability resets. Previously, it only set the cooldown when the ability was used. This change will result in cooldown rate changes taking effect regardless of whether an ability is on cooldown or not when the rate change occurs.

Weapon Skill Power is a new attribute that affects the damage output of the two weapon skills, boosting the damage with a set percentage.

Ultimate Power is a new attribute that affects the damage, healing, shield, and minion damage output of Ultimate skills.

Weapon Charge is a new attribute that allows you to gain Weapon Charges which will reset the cooldown of your next weapon skill used once you’ve reached 100 weapon charge stacks.

Bonus Movement Speed no longer adds movement speed when shapeshifted. A new attribute that specifically scales shapeshift movement speed has been added.

Attributes on Jewels and Ancestral Weapons are now divided into 5 tiers instead of a fully randomized roll between 0-100%. This change will allow players to more easily max out a weapon or jewel with the addition of the Fusion Forge crafting station while also presenting the actual power of an item in a more digestible manner.

Blood

Blood Types

All Blood Types have been reworked with the intention of making all Blood Types more combat-oriented and useful. It should be easier to get access to some rare Blood Types, such as Creature Blood, Scholar Blood, and Mutant Blood, as we’ve boosted the chances of coming across higher blood quality units for Blood Types with fewer sources.

Almost all units with blood can now be dominated and put into prisons. However, only humans and some draculin units can be transformed into servants.

Werewolves may now also be dominated in both forms, and werewolf villagers generally have higher blood quality

Mutant Spitters may now be dominated and imprisoned, these units also have increased chances for higher blood quality.

Generally increased Draculin and Scholar blood quality chances from units.

New Blood Type Bonuses

Warrior

10% Increased Physical Power and Veil attacks deal 30% bonus damage.

14% Increased Weapon Skill cooldown recovery rate and 5% increased Weapon Skill Leech.

20% Increased Weapon Skill Power and 24% increased damage when striking enemies at full health.

12% Increased Weapon Charge Rate.

Brute

14% Increased Primary Attack Speed and gain 5% increased Physical Power.

10% Primary Attack Life Leech and 4% increased Damage Reduction

20% Increased Maximum Health. Heal self for 5% of your victim’s health when striking a killing blow.

15% Chance to parry an attack reducing damage taken by 25%. Parrying an attack increases your own physical damage by 20%.

Rogue

16% Change to Critical Strike on Weapon Attacks and 8% increased Physical Critical Strike Power.

8% Increased Movement Speed and gain 10% additional speed for 3s when striking a killing blow.

14% Increased Veil cooldown recovery rate. 100% chance to critical strike on next physical attack after using a veil.

50% Chance on critical strike to expose victims armor, increasing damage taken from all sources by 15% for 4s.

Creature

20% Increased Maximum Health and 40% increased health regeneration.

8% Increased Movement Speed and 8% increased shapeshift movement speed.

24% Increased Healing Received and 20 increased All Resistances.

Bite heals you for 5% of your maximum health and temporarily increases your attack speed and physical damage output by 25%.

Scholar

14% Increased Spell Power and 10% Shield Efficiency.

14% increased Spell cooldown recovery rate and shield self for 25% of your spell power when casting a spell.

20% Ultimate Power and reset your Spell Cooldowns when using an Ultimate.

12% Increased Spell Charge Rate.

Draculin

14% Increased Spell power and 8% increased Spell Critical Strike Power.

16% Increased Spell Critical Strike chance and Spell hits grants 8% movement speed for 3s.

10% Increased Spell Leech and 3% Spell charge Rate.

Spell Critical Strike hits increases Spell Cooldown Recovery Rate by 40% for 3s.

Mutant

14% Increased Spell Power and 10% increased Shapeshift Speed.

28% Increased Ultimate Cooldown Rate and spawn 2x Mutant Rats that fight by your side when casting an Ultimate.

20% Ultimate Power and 12% increased Minion Damage.

7% Increased Veil Cooldown Rate and landing a Veil attack reduces Ultimate Cooldown by 7s.

Worker

24% Increased Resource yield.

24% Increased Damage against Resource Objects.

16% Increased Mount Speed.

3% Chance to instantly destroy a resource node and trigger a burst of speed.

New blood Type – Corrupted

Has the following effects:

25%-50% Reduced damage taken from Corrupted Attacks and gain 5% Life Leech but you suffer 10% increased damage taken from all other sources.

Reduces the maximum amount of Vile Corruption stacks by 4-8 but you suffer 50%-100% increased Blood drain rate.

12% Increased Movement Speed & 18% increased Attack Speed but there is a 25% chance when taking damage to trigger an eruption dealing damage and inflicting a 2s snare.

15% Spell and Weapon charge rate but there is a 30% change to spawn a shadow that attacks you when using an ability.

Stygian Awakenings

Passives

Passives have been reworked. You now unlock Passive Slots by defeating certain VBloods. These Passive Slots then allow you to equip any Passive you have unlocked in the Stygian Altar. You can have up to five Passives equipped at any time.

The Stygian Altar has also been reworked. It now functions similarly to research. You may now find scrolls that are dropped from Blood Souls that allow you to unlock a specific passive ability or you may spend Stygian Shards to research a random passive ability.

Tier 1 Passives (Elemental Awakenings)

Research Cost = 400 Stygian Shards

Blood Spray: Increases Physical Critical Strike chance by 8%. Critical strikes leech 5% health and there is a 25% chance to spawn a Blood Orb when killing a target affected by Leech.

Sanguine Mastery: Deal 8% increased physical damage to enemies affected by Leech and boost the effect of your current blood type by 8%.

Chaos Kindling: Increases Spell Cooldown Recovery Rate by 7%. Ignite deals 25% increased damage and Chaos Explosions ignite enemies hit.

Renewing Flames: Deal 8% increased spell damage to enemies affected by Ignite and Ignite heals you for up to 25% of your spell power.

Arcane Animator: 16% chance to summon a Skeleton mage when a Condemned target perishes and minions deal 12% bonus damage.

Soul Drinker: Increases Feed Cooldown Recovery Rate by 24% and using Bite summons a Skeleton Warrior.

Spiritual Infusion: Increases Healing Received by 12% and deals 8% increases spell damage to Weakened enemies.

Flowing Sorcery: Increases Spell Cooldown Recovery Rate by 7% and there is a 35% chance to not consume Phantasm when triggering a cooldown reset.

Cold Soul: Increases Spell Critical Strike Power by 8% and deal 8% increased damage to Chilled and Frozen enemies.

Chill Weave: Shields absorb 10% additional damage. Breaking Freeze with a damaging attack triggers a frost nova dealing 40% magic damage and inflicting Chill.

Lightning Fast Strikes: Increases Primary Attack Speed by 7% and Static triggers deals 20% increased damage.

Enhanced Conductivity: Increases Bonus Spell Power by 7% and spell damage now also triggers bonus damage to enemies affected by Static.

Tier 2 Passives (Vampire Awakenings)

Research Cost = 600 Greater Stygian Shards

Hunger For Blood: Increases Primary Attack Leech by 5% and increases damage against V Bloods by 8%.

Rampage: Increases Physical Critical Strike Chance by 8%. Physical critical hits grants 12% increased attack speed for 4s.

Overpower: Increases Weapon Cooldown Recovery Rate by 7% and Weapon Charge Rate by 6%.

Ravenous Strikes: Increases Weapon Skill Power by 10% and Weapon SKill Leech by 5%.

Lethal Strikes: Increases Physical Critical Strike Power by 8% and deal 12% increased physical damage to enemies below 30% health.

Embrace Mayhem: Increases Ultimate Cooldown Recovery Rate by 16% and Ultimate Power by 10%.

Feral Haste: Increases Movement speed by 4% and Movement Speed while shapeshifted by 15%.

Wicked Power: Increases Spell Critical Strike Chance by 8%. Spell critical hits have a 50% chance to inflict a random spell school effect.

Bastion: Increases Maximum Health by 10% and reduces damage taken by 25% when affected by a crowd control effect.

Dark Enchantment: Increases Damage Reduction by 4% and triggers a shield absorbing 270% of your spell power for 4s when you take more than 30% of your maximum health in damage over the last 2s. May only trigger once every 30s.

Hunger For Power: Increases Spell Leech by 5% and using Bite increases your movement speed by 15% and your spell power by 15% for 5s.

Turbulent Velocity: Increases Movement Speed by 4% and gains 4% additional movement speed for 4s when dealing damage to an enemy.

Weapons, Spells & Armor

New Weapons

Claws

Primary Attack: Perform a combo of melee attacks dealing 40%/40%/50% physical damage. The third attack inflicts Puncture stacking up to 3 times.

Trigger a rupture dealing 75% damage to the target and 50% damage to nearby enemies upon reaching maximum stacks.

Lunge: Vault towards the cursor and cleave enemies dealing 120% physical damage and inflicting Puncture.

Skewering Leap: Leap to target location, dealing 100% physical damage, inflicting Puncture and a 1s incapacitate.

You bounce off enemies toward your aim direction. Missing an enemy will cause you to stick to the ground for a short duration.

Daggers

Primary Attack: Throw up to 4 daggers, each dealing 40% physical damage. Hitting an enemy or a solid object causes the dagger to stick to the ground.

Rain of Daggers: Leap into the air and throw 4 daggers in front of you, each dagger dealing 40% physical damage and inflicting a 2s fading snare. Daggers remain on the ground for 8s.

Release Daggers: Inflict a 1.5s fading snare and release all nearby daggers that are stuck in the ground. Released daggers return to you, piercing enemies and dealing 40% physical damage. Each dagger that returns grants one dagger stack and reduces the cooldown of Rain of Daggers by 0.2s.

Twinblade

Primary Attack: Perform a combo of melee double attacks dealing 60%/60%/80% physical damage.

Javelin: Toss your weapon towards target location, dealing 125% physical damage and inflicting a 1.5s fading snare in an area.

Recall your weapon after 2s causing it to pierce, pull and deal 80% physical damage to enemies in its path.

Sweeping Strike: Lunge forward and swing your twinblades dealing 100% physical damage in a line and launching enemies into the air and to the opposite side of you.

Spell School Mastery

By spending spell points in a specific magic school you will progress your mastery of that school, unlocking new mastery traits.

Blood

Improved Blood Mend Increases the amount of health recovered when using Blood Mend by 15%.

Blood Drain Reduction Reduces the rate at which you lose blood over time by 15%.

Leech Mastery Increases the effective healing from attacking targets affected by Leech by an additional 3%.



Chaos

Veil Cooldown Rate Increases Veil Cooldown Rate by 5%.

Ultimate Power Increases the effect of Ultimate spells, increasing their damage, healing, shield effects and minion damage by 5%.

Chaos Mastery Ignite lasts 1s longer and deals damage one additional time.



Unholy

Health Regeneration Increases the rate at which you regenerate health out of combat by 15%.

Feed Cooldown Rate Increases Feed Cooldown Rate by 15%.

Skeleton Mastery Increases the lifetime of Skeletons by 2s.



Illusion

Spell Cooldown Rate Increases the Spell Cooldown Rate by 5%.

Shapeshift Speed Increases movement speed by 6% while shape shifted.

Illusion Mastery Increases the maximum number of Phantasm stacks by 2.



Frost

Shield Efficiency Amplifies the effect of all shields applied to you by 8%.

All Resist Increase all resistances by 10.

Frost Mastery Chill lasts 1s longer and Freeze lasts 0.25s longer



Storm

Attack Speed Increases your attack speed by 5% when using primary weapon attacks.

Mount Speed Increases movement speed by 5% while mounted.

Storm Mastery Chain Lightning deals 20% bonus damage and bounces one additional time.



Spell and Ability Changes

All abilities have been updated with tags that describe how the ability functions and specific ability properties such as: If the ability is an offensive or defensive ability If the ability is a channelling spell If the ability is a projectile spell if the ability may critically hit or not And more.

Ultimates and many defensive spells may no longer trigger critical hits. This is a change made to improve the balance between offensive and defensive abilities and to make sure some of the Blood Type changes scale better for various builds. Ultimates can now be boosted through ultimate specific attributes.

Diminishing returns have been added to various stun buffs.

Weapon attacks with 0.1s cast may no longer be cancelled during the cast time. Camouflage (Slashers) Leap Attack (Great Sword)

Ability-cast priority has been changed on the following abilities to avoid an exploit triggered by cancelling said ability during cast. Smack (Mace) Explosive Shot (Pistols)



Veils (Space)

Veils are now unlocked from specific V Bloods instead of from “Tier 2” spell points.

New Vampire Spells

Blood: Carrion Swarm

Summon 4 blood bats in a line that attack towards your target location. Each bat pierces enemies dealing 50% magic damage and inflicting Leech.

Chaos: Rain of Chaos

Shower an area with 8 chaos meteors over 3.2s dealing up to 380% magic damage and inflicting ignite.

Unholy: Chains of Death

Launch a chain that shackles the target hit, reducing movement speed by 10%-30% based on distance to the target. Channel the spell for up to 1.7s dealing 260% magic damage and inflicting Condemn when the effect ends.

The bond breaks and inflicts a 2s fading snare if the distance between yourself and the target exceeds 14 meters.

Illusion: Curse

Conjure 5 wisps in a cone inflicting Weaken and Curse. Curse reduces movement speed by 25% for 3.5s and 40% of the damage taken during the effect is dealt as additional damage when the curse ends. May deal up to a maximum of 500% damage.

Each enemy hit by the wisps grants Phantasm.

Frost: Arctic Storm

Channel a wave of frost over 1.2s dealing 180% magic damage and inflicting Chill. Conjures a cone of cold at the end of the effect Freezing any target hit for 2s.

Storm: Lightning Tendrils

Launch 6 Lightning Bolts in a sequence that deals 40% magic damage each and inflicts Static.

Spell Changes

Blood School

Shadow Bolt

Damage increased to 190% from 185%.

Blood Rite

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Blood Rage

Duration reduced to 3s from 4s

Blood Fountain

Activation timer reduced to 1.1s from 1.2s.

Sanguine Coil

May now hit self or allies that are immaterial.

Crimson Beam

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Heart Strike

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Explosion radius increased to 3m, up from 2.7m

Blood Storm

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.



Chaos School

Chaos Volley

Damage increased to 120% from 115%.

Aftershock

Fixed issue where the spell could sometimes hit floor colliders and stop working.

Void

Radius increased to 2.5m from 2.2m.

Power Surge

Duration reduced to 3s from 4s.

Merciless Charge

Stun duration reduced to 1s from 1.5s.

Stun now properly follows rules for diminishing returns.

Dash damage reduced to 100% from 125%.

Area damage increased to 250% from 125%.

Removed the 0.15s invulnerability at the end of the Merciless Charge.

Veil of Chaos

Now triggers the recast when landing the veiled primary attack.

Slightly increased dash distance.



Unholy School

All Skeleton Warriors and Skeleton Mages have had their lifetime reduced to 7s down from 8s.

Bone Explosion

Activation timer reduced to 0.9s from 1.0s.

Soulburn: Reworked into a more defensive ability.

The ability no longer interrupts and inflicts silence.

Now deals 50% damage to nearby enemies and leeches 100% health.

Jewel effects updated/reworked adding more defensive value as well as means to summon additional skeletons.

Army of the Dead

Reduced the number of Skeleton Mages spawned to 2, down from 3.

Increased the number of Skeleton Warriors spawned to 6, up from 5.

Duration of skeletons spawned reduced to 7s, down from 8s.

Illusion School

Phantasm no longer grants 1% chance to Free Cast a spell, instead each stack of Phantasm increases the Spell Charges gained by 1.

Spectral Wolf

Damage increased to 150% from 140%.

Phantom Aegis

Reduced Shield to 170% from 180%

Wraith Spear

Damage increased to 170% from 160%.

Tweaked effects and sizing of effect to improve clarity and the position of the spear projectile

Reduced cast time to 0.7s from 0.8s

The movement is now slightly snappier than before

Veil of Illusion

No longer fires projectiles per default. Added a new jewel that enables the effect where the illusion fires projectiles that replaces the jewel that adds damage to projectiles.



Spectral Guardian

Increased the damage of the Guardian’s attack to 150%, up from 100%

The Guardian’s attacks can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Wisp Dance

Increased the damage of circling Wisps to 70%, up from 60%.

Increased the damage of launched Wisps to 125%, up from 110%

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Frost School

Freeze now removes Chill if applied during Freeze to remove Freeze into Freeze jewel combos.

Frost Bat

Damage increased to 120% from 115%.

Cold Snap

Shield reduced to 50% from 80%.

Ice Nova

Fixed an issue which caused the Ice Nova to hit targets through floors if there was more than one target hit.

Radius increased to 2.5m from 2.4m.

Frost Barrier

Damage per nova reduced to 50% from 60%

Arctic Leap

Damage increased to 250% from 225%.

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Ice Block

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Veil of Frost

Shield reduced to 70% from 100% and jewel that increases shield reduced to 20-40% from 36-60%.

Duration of frost shields reduced to 4s from 5s.

Storm School

Static can no longer trigger on damage over time effects. Static can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Cyclone: Spell has been reworked. Now fires a long distance projectile that may be countered, the projectile returns to the player and upon returning it grants the player storm shield.

Cast time reduced to 0.6s down from 0.7s

Jewel effects have been updated/reworked.

Discharge

No longer inflicts stun or knockback (but still static) if target is immaterial when the hit triggers.

Raging Tempest

Damage on the additional strikes have been increased to 50%, up from 40%.

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Lightning Typhoon

Can no longer inflict Critical Hits.

Jewels

All jewels are now randomized in 5 different tiers instead of a 0-100% roll. Many jewel attributes have received slight changes to better line up with these 5 tiers.

Rebalanced all cast rate jewel effects to 12-24%, was 10-25%.

Cooldown Reduction jewel effects have been increased to 8-12%, up from 6-12%.

Blood Jewels

Veil of Blood

Fixed issue with the blood nova area jewel effect. It now properly scales from 15-30%.

Changed the range of extra damage against leech to 8-16% from 10-15%.

Blood Rite

Reduced the number of daggers thrown by the jewel effect to 1-5, down from 2-5. Also lowered the damage to 16-24%, down from 20-40%.

Bloodrite jewel that makes the player invisible now uses the same stealth visuals as Slashers

The Bloodrite explosion is now visible to enemy players when triggered when the enemy has the invisibility jewel effect.

Blood Rage

Changed the scaling of the physical damage increase jewel effect to 8-16% from 10-15%.

The shield self and allies jewel effect has been decreased to 25-45%, down from 30-50%.

Sanguine Coil

Lowered the extra healing jewel effect to 14-30%, down from 15-50%.

Chaos Jewels

Chaos Volley

Knockback jewel now knocks players back with the same force as other knockback jewel effects.

Increased the extra damage of the second projectile hit to 40-60%, up from 25-50%.

Unholy Jewels

Veil of Bones

Added jewel effect that causes spawned skeleton to explode after 3s, dealing 40-80% damage and inflicting Condemn.

Corpse Explosion

Skull Nova projectiles now pierce. Also fixed behavior allowing targets hit by the Area of Effect component to also be hit by one projectile.

Added Jewel that causes skeletons to explode after 3s, dealing 40-80% magic damage. Skeletons can not attack while under this effect.

Corrupted Skull

Jewel that causes skeletons to detonate now instead causes them to detonate after a duration of 3s, dealing 40-80% magic damage. Skeletons can not attack while under this effect.

Ward of the Damned

Added Jewel for skeletons to detonate after 3s, dealing 40-80% magic damage. Skeletons can not attack while under this effect.

Illusion Jewels

Veil of Illusion

New – Respawn your Illusion when recasting and your illusion launches projectiles inflicting weaken and granting Phantasm.

Mist Trance

Fear jewel duration reduced to 0.8-1.6s from 1.2-2s

Frost Jewels

Veil of Frost

Improved shield jewel effect has been decreased to 20-40%, down from 36-60%.

Cold Snap

Removed the jewel effect that makes the player immaterial.

Movement speed bonus while shield is active has been reduced to 4-8%, down from 10-15%.

Frost Barrier

Absorbing an attack increases your spell power by 4-8%, reduced from 4-10%.

Storm Jewels

Stuns from consuming Static on target now have proper diminishing returns.

Discharge

Removed the jewel that makes the player immaterial.

Recast jewel now inflicts Fading Snare instead of Knockback (no longer interrupts casts).

Ancestral Weapons

Additional attributes have been added to the list of attributes available for these weapons. The “Unique” Ancestral Weapons no longer have set stat bonuses. Instead, these weapons use the same table of stats as the “Epic” versions. With the addition of the “Fusion Forge” crafting stations, players will be able to modify the attributes of all Ancestral Weapons (including the unique items) to fit them to their liking.

Additionally, upgrading a “blue” weapon now grants +1 Weapon Level (but no additional physical power), resulting in Level 24 when upgraded once and Level 27 when upgraded twice.

Weapon Changes

Whip

Primary attack has been reworked.

“Perform a combo of melee attacks dealing 65%/65/70% physical damage in a small radius at the tip of the whip, otherwise deal 35%/35%/40% damage to enemies in a line.”

The first attack of the combo now has a longer cast time.

Attack range of Primary Attack and Entangle reduced by 10%

Mace

Crushing blow cast time reduced to 0.65s from 0.7s.

Smack cast time increased to 0.4s from 0.35s.

Smack damage increased to 70% from 50%.

Smack incapacitate duration reduced to 1s from 1.2s.

Longbow

Multishot cast time increased to 0.45s from 0.4s.

Slashers

Elusive Strike distance reduced to 6.5 from 7.

Camouflage on Slashers now always renders the character with the same visibility for enemy players, regardless of equipped armor or cosmetics.

Unlock moved from Bane the Shadowblade to Jakira the Shadow Huntress.

Reaper

Tendon Swing damage increased to 130% from 125%.

Tendon Swing fading snare duration reduced to 2s from 2.5s.

Great Sword

Great Cleave damage reduced to 125% from 150%

Great Cleave knockup duration reduced to 0.65s from 0.75s.

Leap attack damage increased to 125% from 100%

Fixed an issue where units would only go straight up into air if there were any minor height differences near the impact location.

Spear

Thousand Spear cast time increased to 0.45s from 0.35s

Thousand Spear damage reduced to 140% from 160%

Now has diminishing returns, stacking up to 10 times and making the target immune for up to 7s. A full attack may inflict 8 stacks. The recast does not inflict any stacks and is unaffected by the diminishing returns.

Harpoon damage increased to 110% from 90%.

The player is able to move again slightly faster after finishing casting Harpoon.

Sword

Shockwave damage increased to 100% from 70%.

Slightly increased the post cast duration to reduce the risk of triggering Whirlwind twice in a row with Weapon Charges (Free Cast).

Crossbow

Rain of bolts activation timer reduced to 0.9s – 1.4s from 1.0s – 1.6s.



Pistols

Fixed an issue where Explosive Shot could interrupt the veil ability, triggering veil cooldown without triggering the veil dash.

Added overhead bar to display the duration for owner and victim.

Ancestral Weapon Changes

Hand of Winter

No longer inflicts incapacitate on Smack (Now always inflicts Chill or Freeze).



Cloud Dancers

Elusive Strikes additional dash now deals 20% less damage per hit.

Camouflage now deals 50% bonus damage when consuming static and no longer grants Storm Shield.



Wings of the Fallen

Wings of the Fallen have been reworked.

Elusive Strike now reads: Conjure a lesser blood fountain when dashing. The eruption heals for 40% and deals 40% damage. No longer inflicts Leech on hit

Camouflage now reads: Inflicts Vampiric Curse on hit but reduces stun duration by 1s. Vampiric Curse deals 100% damage and leeches 30% health after 3s. No longer increases movement speed



The Red Twins

X-Strike no longer inflicts incapacitate.

The Siren’s Wail

Snapshot fear duration reduced to 1s from 2s. Feared enemies movement speed is significantly increased, feared targets gain +50% movement speed.



The Thousand Storms

A Thousand Spears now launches a lesser Ball Lightning that periodically shocks a nearby enemy inflicting Static and dealing up to 25% magic damage.

The Thousand Storm’s Harpoon cast time increased to 0.6s from 0.5s



The Endbringers

Reduced Explosive Shot recast damage to 75% from 100%

Talons of the Lich Beast (Claws)

Consuming Puncture heals you for 25% of your spellpower.

Lunge & Skewering Leap: Has a 25% chance on hit to summon a skeleton affected by Agony (Skeleton explodes dealing 80% spell damage after 3s).

The Wraithblades (Daggers)

Rain of Daggers: Inflicts Weaken and deals 3% bonus damage for each stack of Phantasm.

Release Daggers: 33% chance to gain one stack of Phantasm for each returning dagger.

The Fate Dancers (Twinblade)

Javelin: The initial hit inflicts Chill and the returning twinblade Freezes enemies affected by Chill for 2s.

Sweeping Strike: Deals 50% bonus damage to Chilled or Frozen enemies.

Armor

As attributes have received an overhaul. All armor attributes and set bonuses have been rebalanced with slight attribute tweaks as a result.

Dracula’s Shadow

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Movement Speed by 4%.

(3) Increases Veil Cooldown Rate by 7%.

(4) Gain 12% Physical Critical Chance and 6% movement speed for 4s after using a Veil.

Dracula’s Dread

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Weapon Skill Power by 10%.

(3) Increase Weapon Cooldown Rate by 7%.

(4) Veil attacks deal 30% bonus damage.

Dracula’s Grim

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Primary Attack Leech by 5%.

(3) Increase Damage Reduction by 5%.

(4) Veil attacks heal for 1% additional max health and gain 10% attack speed for 4s after using a Veil.

Dracula’s Maleficer

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Spell Cooldown Rate by 7%.

(3) Increase Spell Leech by 5%.

(4) Gain 15% Spell Critical Chance for 4s after using a Veil.

Maleficer Scholar

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Spell Cooldown Rate by 6%.

(3) Increase Spell Leech by 4%.

(4) Increases Gear Level by 1.

Dread Plate

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Weapon Skill Power by 8%.

(3) Increase Weapon Cooldown Rate by 6%.

(4) Increases Gear Level by 1.

Grim Knight

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Primary Attack Leech by 4%.

(3) Increase Damage Reduction by 4%.

(4) Increases Gear Level by 1.

Shadowmoon

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Movement Speed by 3%.

(3) Increase Veil Cooldown Rate by 6%.

(4) Increases Gear Level by 1.

Dark Magus

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Spell Cooldown Rate by 8%.

(3) Increase Gear Level by 1.

(4) Increases Spell Leech by 4%.

Blood Hunter

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Weapon Skill Power by 7%.

(3) Increase Gear Level by 1.

(4) Increases Weapon Cooldown Rate by 4%.

Crimson Templar

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Primary Attack Leech by 3%.

(3) Increase Gear Level by 1.

(4) Increases Damage Reduction by 4%.

Duskwatcher

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Movement Speed by 3%.

(3) Increase Gear Level by 1.

(4) Increases Veil Cooldown Rate by 4%.

Warlock

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Spell Cooldown Rate by 4%.

(4) Increase Gear Level by 1.

Grim Ranger

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Weapon Skill Power by 7%.

(4) Increase Gear Level by 1.

Marauder

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Primary Attack Leech by 3%.

(4) Increase Gear Level by 1.

Shadewalker

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Movement Speed by 3%

(4) Increase Gear Level by 1.

Plated Boneguard

NEW Set Bonus:

(2) Increases Bonus Max Health by 8%.

(4) Increase Bonus Physical Power by 1%.

Leather Bag

Increased Inventory Slots to +8 from +7.

Mountain Peak Bag

Increased Inventory Slots to +13 from +12.

Magic Sources

As attributes have received an overhaul. Many magic source attributes have been rebalanced with slight attribute tweaks as a result.

Additionally a few magic source trigger effects have been reworked. All Tier 7+ magic source trigger effects now apply a buff to self when triggered.

New on-hit effects for magic sources:

Amulet of the Arch-Warlock

10% chance to trigger Cold Blood.

Soul Shard of the Winged Horror

15% chance to trigger Power Surge.

Soul Shard of the Monster

15% chance to trigger Storm Shield.

Soul Shard of Dracula

15% chance to trigger Bloodthirst.

Soulshards

Players may now override the Ultimate granted from a Soul Shard by equipping any other ultimate using the spellbook.

New Tier 4 – Ring of the Sorcerer

Attributes:

+12.8 Spell Power

+5% Spell Life Leech

New Tier 4 – Ring of the Warrior

Attributes:

+12.8 Spell Power

+10% Weapon Skill Power

General Bug Fixes