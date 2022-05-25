V Rising Update Surprises Players With Big New Feature

✖

A new V Rising update is live on Steam alongside patch notes that detail everything Stunlock Studios has done to the early access game with the patch. As you would expect, the update has a variety of improvements and changes, but it also has a new feature. More specifically, the update comes with a LAN mode, which enables players to play the game offline solo or with friends.

When the update goes live at 11:00 UTC / 13:00 CEST, Stunlock Studios warns that servers could go down for up to 30 minutes. As for the update's file size, no information is provided, which means if there's a download we can't offer any insight into how long it may take to download.

Below, you can check out the full patch notes for the update for yourself, courtesy of the game's Steam page:

PATCH NOTES 0.5.41448

We have now enabled LAN Mode, allowing players to play V Rising without an internet connection. Players can activate this mode within the host game screen and when starting up the server. LAN Mode can be played solo or with friends on the same local network. Please keep in mind that we will work on improving the LAN Mode as we continue to develop V Rising during Early Access.

We also added the feature to send server-wide messages. On GPortal servers, a message will show up in the chat when a server restarts as part of its maintenance routine, warning players to get to safety before the server shuts down. The expected downtime for server restarts can last up to a minute. Other server hosts can use this new feature to send important messages to players on a particular server.

This patch also includes several fixes to the "Authentication Error" that hindered players from getting back onto specific servers.

Salvaging cloaks no longer returns the total crafting cost, players can no longer make a material profit by crafting and salvaging certain cloaks in combination with the tailoring floor bonus.

Previously, if a player placed a soul shard in a container, it would despawn after a few hours and reset, leading to confusion. Players may no longer place soul shards in containers. Instead, the game clarifies that players need to build the soul shards within their castle to keep them. Also, players can no longer hide soul shards in lockboxes before being raided.

This patch also fixes the following issues:

Players can no longer send the same servant on multiple hunts by placing several thrones.

Castle floors will no longer disconnect from the Castle Heart when two players dismantle connecting floors simultaneously.

Players will no longer get multiple equipment buffs by equipping two weapons simultaneously under certain circumstances.

Some characters in Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Japanese used to display incorrectly at times. We updated the font used in the game to prevent this from happening.

Steam Cloud can now store V Rising Server History. The automatic save is enabled by default. To disable it, please go to the Steam Properties for V Rising. This will solve an issue with "missing character" that could occur when joining a server from a different PC.

Server icons have been added next to the name on official servers to make it easier to identify them.

Admin Commands

To improve management of privately hosted servers, we have added new admin console commands:

changehealthofclosesttomouse

This command modifies the health of the target unit/object closest to the admin's cursor, allowing admins to deal damage or heal targets.

changedurability

This command modifies the durability of equipped items. Note that it cannot be used to repair broken items that are not equipped.

addtime

This command adds up to 12 in-game hours to leap in time, affecting the current in-game hour and the respawn timers of units and objects. Use this command in quick succession to add more time. Please note that a server can never go back in time.

LAN/Offline mode

To play V Rising without an internet connection you need to follow these steps:

Before you disconnect from the internet you need to

Start Steam

Go Offline on Steam (Steam -> Go Offline...)

After this, you can disconnect from the internet

Start V Rising

If you are hosting a local server you need to start the server in LAN Mode by using the checkbox in the UI or starting the dedicated server with the "-lan" parameter

If you are connecting to a LAN server you need to check the "LAN Server" check box in the Direct Connect to Server window or by using the "ConnectLan" console command

V Rising is available via the PC and right now only the PC. There's no word of Steam's hit new game coming to other platforms, but its popularity suggests it's inevitable this will change.