Valheim Teases New Changes and Content Coming With Next Update

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has teased some new changes and content coming with the game’s next big update. The tease comes courtesy of an official update over on Steam, where the team notes that it’s begun to look at what’s next for the game. To this end, the next update will be “focusing more on adventure and exploration than on building.”

“Those of you who follow Richard on Twitter might have noticed that he’s experimenting with the terrain and textures for the Mistlands, which will be our next big biome update,” reads the update. “However, please keep in mind that this is not a final version, and that the landscape will likely change quite a bit before we figure out just exactly what the Mistlands will look like. It’s also still too early to say what the implementation of the Mistlands will mean for your existing worlds, but we will keep you updated once we know more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update continues by noting that while working on the next big update is being done, some smaller updates will be released.

“While the groundwork for the Mistlands is being done, some of us are having a look at smaller updates. A biome update takes quite a while to develop, and like we’ve mentioned before we also want to offer you some smaller updates before that. Currently, our dungeon master Erik is teaming up with the art department to work on something to make the Mountains a bit more interesting, especially for those of you who love to explore new places. There is no final version of what this will look like yet either, but we thought we’d show you some concept art to convey the general feeling.”

At the moment of publishing, not only is it unclear when this larger update will release, but when the smaller updates before it will start trickling out. From the sounds of it, the larger update won’t be releasing this year, or at least that’s the impression given, but we should see at least a couple of smaller updates before 2022 arrives.

Valheim is available via the PC, and right now, it’s only available via the PC, and there’s no word when or if this will change. For more coverage on the survival game, click here.