Vampire Survivors Co-op Deep Dive Explains How Upcoming Mode Will Work

Last month, developer poncle announced that Vampire Survivors is finally coming to Nintendo Switch on August 17. Alongside that release, the team is putting together a co-op mode for the hit game. At the time, information about how co-op would work in Vampire Survivors was a bit sparse, but today, poncle has provided fans with a deep dive as part of the ID@Xbox event. The free update will work with up to four players locally and includes everything in the base game, including all maps, characters, weapons, and everything else.

While every character is available in Vampire Survivors' co-op, there are some restrictions. Most notably, you won't be able to use the same character as your friends. Poncle doesn't give a real reason for why that restriction is in place, though it does claim that having four of one character would "make the universe implode." That claim seems a bit dubious, but it's a small price to have co-op in Vampire Survivors. What's intriguing about the update is that players don't have their own XP bar. Instead, everyone shares one, meaning you'll trade off levels with your friends. Of course, if someone dies, their spot in the rotation will move to the next player in line.

Speaking of death, it's not actually the end in co-op. When you die, you'll find yourself locked into a coffin and can eventually survive, though poncle warns that enemies might start to swarm you as soon as you respawn. Weapons will also scale depending on how many players are playing and you'll only be playing on one screen, meaning you'll really have to work together. Importantly, poncle is packing in all kinds of customization options, which should make it easy for players to tune the experience to their whims.

The co-op update is also adding a new item that poncle is calling The Friendship Amulet. This gives players the option of giving a random level-up for everyone or selecting a specific one for themselves. Vampire Survivors is available now on mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. It's coming to Nintendo Switch on August 17 with the co-op update coming alongside it.