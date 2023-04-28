Vampire Survivors TV Series in the Works

Vampire Survivors, the Steam hit that climbed charts there and eventually make its way to Xbox Game Pass, too, is being adapted into a TV series. The show will be an animated project, new reports have confirmed, with the media company Story Kitchen on board to work on the project alongside Vampire Survivors developer poncle. No release window for the TV series has been given at this time, and it also hasn't been said yet what streaming service the Vampire Survivors series will come to.

Deadline first reported on the Vampire Survivors TV show and confirmed the involvement of Story Kitchen, a company which is already no stranger to working on video game adaptations. Just as there's no known network or streaming service for the show at this time, a search for a writer is also underway now.

Luca Galante, the founder of poncle, shared some words on the announcement and the fact that the "little indie game" that is Vampire Survivors was successful enough to go from a small-scale release to an eventual TV show. He also joked about the fact that, despite the game's name, there aren't actually vampires in Vampire Survivors.

"The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it's a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show!," said Galante. "It's also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they've realized that there isn't a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though."

Since its release, Vampire Survivors has enjoyed a comfortable spot among the top-rated Steam Deck games. It's also gotten more than one DLC, too, with Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari releasing in that order, the latter having just released this month.

That's not all poncle's working on either with the developer teasing not long ago plans for yet another project. In an update on the game shared earlier in the year, poncle said it's got "lot of stuff, not exclusively related to Vampire Survivors, getting made behind the scenes in poncle," though no new projects outside of this game have been announced at this time.