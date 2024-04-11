Vampire Survivors Reveals New Contra Collaboration Details

During yesterday's Triple-I Initiative digital showcase, Poncle Games revealed that a collaboration with Konami's Contra franchise will be released next month. Today, the developer revealed some additional details about the Operation Guns DLC, specifically about the amount of content that will be included. Poncle did not get into details about which characters will be playable, or what weapons can be expected, but we now know specifically how many of these things will be added to the game. The DLC will include:

11 New Characters

22 New Weapons

1 New Massive Stage

1 New Challenge Stage

6 New Music Tracks

Operations Guns Release Dates

Compared to the Among Us collaboration, the Contra one is a little bit bigger, boasting more playable characters and more weapons. As revealed yesterday, the Contra collaboration will release May 9th on all of the game's current platforms, including PC, mobile, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. A version for PS4 and PS5 was also announced yesterday, and is slated to release this summer. Poncle confirmed today that Operation Guns will come to PlayStation platforms this summer, and the language seems to imply the DLC will be available on launch day.

Unfortunately, we don't have a specific date for the PlayStation versions. Vampire Survivors released on Xbox in late 2022, and last year on Nintendo Switch. PlayStation fans have been kept waiting for quite some time now, and requests for a PS4/PS5 version have been a common sight on social media for years.

Playable Characters in Operation Guns

Poncle might not have gone into specifics about the 11 playable characters from Operation Guns, but we know of at least three Contra veterans that will appear in the Vampire Survivors DLC. Franchise staples Bill Rizer and Lance Bean will both appear, which isn't too shocking considering they've been with the series since the very first game. The trailer also revealed that Brad Fang will be present. Fang made his debut in Contra: Hard Corps, and recently made an appearance as an unlockable character in Contra: Operation Galuga.

The Contra franchise is one of Konami's oldest, debuting in arcades and on NES back in 1987. In the series, Bill and Lance are part of the Contra task force, which is tasked with dispatching alien enemies. Over the years, the characters have been tasked with killing a number of weird and gruesome looking foes, which makes them a perfect fit for Vampire Survivors. In the Among Us collaboration, all of the playable characters were based on Crewmates, so it's likely all of the playable characters in Operation Guns will hail from the Contra franchise. That means we could see favorites like Lucia, Ray Poward, Mad Dog, and Scorpion. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer to find out!

